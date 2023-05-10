Word Action Church’s Auditorium Collapsed, Several Construction Members Injured

Pixabay/Marcel Langthim

The Word Action Church is having an extension project on its auditorium facility. However, while ongoing construction, the building collapsed, which injured several construction members.

Construction Members Injured Due to Collapsed Auditorium

On Tuesday, May 9, when the three-story auditorium of the Word Action Church fell at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, approximately seven building contractors were wounded. According to My Joy Online, the tragedy occurred as the victims were engaged in a project to extend the facility in its surrounding area.

The Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were among the emergency services that were rapidly sent to the location to lend a hand with the search and rescue operations. At first, all of the patients were sent to the Bortianor Polyclinic, and then, after some time, the victim, who was in the most critical condition, was taken to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has dispatched its staff members to the scene of the tragedy to determine whether or not any other victims are buried beneath the debris. On the other hand, what resulted in the catastrophe is still being determined. As per Modern Ghana, Wonder Matthew, the deputy NADMO director for Georgia South, stated to reporters that, at this time, they cannot conduct any assessment.

The emergency responders are currently attempting to bring their evaluation, yet, the organization is aware that seven people have been hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment. The collapse of the structure took aback many people in the neighborhood. As a result, they gathered together at the primary entrance of the premises.

Similar Building Collapses

Another three-story structure under construction in Accra's Adenta neighborhood fell not too long ago, resulting in the death of one person, Yen reported. Before his lifeless body was pulled from the debris, the individual killed there was buried under it for a considerable time. Yet, law enforcement agencies eventually apprehended the building supervisor after the incident, which resulted in the injury of three additional people.

Furthermore, based on an article from Sage Journal, in the past several years, there has been a growing awareness of the disastrous implications that "unexpected" collapses of buildings impose on cities worldwide. The cost of construction collapses in terms of loss of human life, permanent and temporary injuries, and loss of assets, jobs, and income cannot be overemphasized, as there is no way to overstate the magnitude of these costs.

Several families are still reeling from the traumatic experience, and many are homeless. Even though the general public believes that buildings are risk-free places for people to live and conduct business, several news outlets continue to report on the global phenomenon of buildings collapsing.

As mentioned, in Africa and many other developing nations, these have been ascribed to insufficient foundations, defective constructional materials, inadequate material mixing by builders, the undue strain on the strength of buildings, and preliminary evaluation of building strength. To make a bad situation even worse, the organizational processes and capacities built to avoid building collapse could be more substantial. This makes the situation even more dire.

Additionally, it is abundantly evident that for administrations in Africa to limit the number of instances in which buildings collapse, they must move beyond immediate responses and instead provide development control organizations with the ability to enforce legislative provisions. If this does not happen, thousands of buildings with severe structural flaws will be built, putting the lives of millions living in the city in constant danger of being crushed by falling debris.

