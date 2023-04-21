Easter Show That Criticized As ‘Demonic,’ ‘Blasphemous’ Allegedly Turned 500 People to ‘Give Their Lives to Christ’

Pixabay/Pexels

Even though many people condemned the Easter concert at Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and said that it was 'demonic' and 'blasphemous.' Yet, a pastor claimed that hundreds of people were converted to Christianity after witnessing the show.

A report from The Christian Post stated that on Sunday, Apr. 9, Transformation Church released a statement on its Facebook page. They claimed their message had struck a chord with the audience, and over 500 individuals "gave their lives to Christ."

The church asserted that Ransom, an Easter production that they put on, demonstrated how the love of God triumphed over sin, death, and the grave. They have reportedly had reason to assume that many people's lives have been changed due to His resurrection. The church is grateful that people were able to celebrate Easter with them.

"We LOVE you. And God loves you so much more that He sent His only Son to die for you to have a close relationship with Him," the church noted.

In addition, they reportedly celebrate the decision of hundreds of people who recently gave their life to Jesus Christ following the show and hope that they will have a pleasant trip back home.

As per Church Leaders, Michael Todd is not a person to shrink from attention-grabbing situations. The senior pastor of the Transformation Church stated that when he was teaching about the miracles that Jesus performed, he stroked his brother's face with his spit. While giving a sermon about relationships, he caressed a mannequin lying in a bed onstage. And only recently, his church appointed the discredited former pastor of Hillsong, Carl Lentz.

As mentioned, the contemporary and unconventional Easter service held at Transformation Church included the participation of a large number of dancers, as well as a light show, flames, demon characters, dry ice, and secular music. The show featured music by contemporary pop artists like Ke$ha, Beyoncé, and Justin Timberlake, although some songs' lyrics were altered.

Performers joked about the circumference of their posterior regions in one of the skits. Another portion of the event featured a singer who performed while wearing fashionable red boots and singing, "I been getting to the money. Everybody mad."

The strange Easter production's backstory was discussed in detail by Pastor Todd in the speech that he delivered to the congregation. When he took over as pastor of Transformation Church in 2015, he said that "I didn't know what a pastor did" and that he had "never preached an Easter message." Therefore, he concluded that the church ought to stage a play.

During his first year of ministry, Todd was intent on pushing himself "right to the edge," as he put it, and doing whatever "short of sin" to spread the message of the Gospel. He claimed that this year, with more funding and performers, they could attain the "level of anointing and excellence" he had initially meant for them to achieve.

Reaction of People on the Easter Show

According to SK Pop, the show, which quickly spread over Twitter and TikTok, has caused a great deal of disturbance among internet users. People could not comprehend that a religious institution had organized such an extravagant and cutting-edge event. Many individuals commented that it was 'blasphemous.'

On the other hand, Mike Todd announced that they would only show it live for one session and then delete the live video from the internet. However, YouTube influencer, Nick Jones, expressed his opinion that the church chose not to upload the film to the internet because they feared being sued for copyright infringement. Based on his view, the church might be keeping something from the general people.

