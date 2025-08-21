Episcopal-Affiliated University Maintains Accreditation Next Month Following Court Ruling

Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Saint Augustine's University

A United States District court order ensures that a historically African American university affiliated with The Episcopal Church will remain accredited as it begins classes next month.

Saint Augustine’s University of North Carolina filed legal action against the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in the hopes of overturning a decision stripping the school of its accreditation.

SAU announced last week that, because of a preliminary injunction granted by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, it will remain an accredited institution as classes begin on Sept. 2.

As part of the preliminary injunction, SAU will remain accredited as its litigation against SACSCOC over the accreditation removal decision continues.

SAU credited its legal success to the support of its community, as many alumni and other supporters contributed to the legal costs of the lawsuit. Notably, the National Alumni Association of Saint Augustine’s University contributed $100,000 in funds to cover the filing of the preliminary injunction.

In December 2023, SACSCOC trustees voted to remove SAU from membership due to concerns about its financial stability, with an appeals committee upholding the decision in February 2024.

To cut costs, SAU, which claims to have over 900 students, moved most classes online and cut roughly half of its staff, which included 67 administrative positions, along with 37 full-time faculty and 32 adjunct faculty. The school also reported reducing its expenses by $17 million in 2024 compared to 2023.

The U.S. Department of Labor acknowledged in May 2024 that it was investigating SAU amid reports that university employees went without paychecks for multiple pay periods.

In July of last year, an arbitration committee appointed by SACSCOC unanimously voted to support reversing the accreditation removal, though it maintained that SAU would remain on probation.

However, concerns about the university's finances persisted, with SACSCOC voting last December at its annual meeting in Austin, Texas, to remove SAU from membership.

SAU appealed the decision, but the appeal was rejected in March. After the rejection, a 90-day arbitration process began in which the university remained operational, and students graduated in May with degrees from an accredited institution.

Last month, SAU announced that it was taking legal action to regain its accreditation after an arbitration panel affirmed the SACSCOC decision to remove the college from membership.