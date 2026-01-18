Charges Dropped Against Six Pro-Life Activists After Pennsylvania Court Hearing

Pro-life activists whose charges were dropped stand with their attorney outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 12, 2026. Photo credit: Red Rose Rescue / The Christian Post

The pro-life advocacy group Red Rose Rescue announced Monday that all misdemeanor charges against six activists were dismissed following a special plea hearing at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania.

The activists—Monica Miller, Eric Holmberg, Patty Woodworth, Will Goodman, Christy-Ann Collins, and Joan Andrews Bell—were arrested after intervening at an abortion facility in Chester on July 31, 2025.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Red Rose Rescue said, “During that rescue, which was at a killing center exclusively dedicated to dispensing the lethal abortion pill [mifepristone], several pregnant mothers were offered information about free life-saving pregnancy care.” The group added, “Staff members too were given information about how to leave the abortion industry and find support from a coalition of pro-lifers who are former abortion [clinic] staff members.”

According to the organization, three pro-life counselors stood in a first-floor hallway to block access to the facility, while three other “rescuers” entered the waiting room and handed roses to pregnant women.

“However, the rescuers were subjected to rough treatment by the police that day and spent several days in a filthy overcrowded county prison before being released on bond,” Red Rose Rescue stated. “At that time, each rescuer was unjustly charged with two class D criminal misdemeanors — defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.”

Court records show that after the activists entered “no contest” pleas, the charges were dismissed Monday. The decision means the defendants will face no additional jail time, community service, fines, or probation. The bond money they previously paid is expected to be returned within 20 days.

Speaking before the court, Miller said, “We went to that abortion center to plead for and defend the lives of unborn babies and equally were there to offer help, love, compassion and understanding to the moms scheduled to kill their children.” She added, “The unborn have a right to exist and we want to work for a culture that accepts all human lives, made in the image of God.”

Woodworth also addressed the court, saying that “rescuers bring the Love of Christ with them wherever they go,” and emphasizing that every person is “made in the Image and Likeness of Christ, therefore the unborn deserve the compassion and protections which life demands.”

The rescuers expressed gratitude to their legal team, which consisted of local lawyers as well as those affiliated with The Thomas More Society.

“We are most grateful for our extremely talented legal team who worked hard to secure this victory for life,” stated Goodman.