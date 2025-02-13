Gen Z Faces Challenges with Small Groups, Turns to Mothers for Spiritual Guidance

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nicolas Lobos

According to a report by Barna, while many churches utilize small groups to foster deeper relationships and community among their members, this approach to discipleship is not particularly effective for younger generations.

In its February State of the Church release, created in partnership with personal growth platform Gloo, Barna examined “Discipleship Across Generations” and discovered that only about a quarter of those being discipled are part of a small group. The report also highlighted that “social insecurities and anxieties with ‘church people’” pose significant barriers for younger generations.

Recent data indicate that most American teenagers are “very motivated” to learn about Jesus, but Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) and millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) often refrain from engaging in small groups due to concerns about fitting in or being welcomed.

Barna researchers noted, “Compared to older generations, younger generations are more likely to say they aren’t in a small group because they don’t think they would fit in, are intimidated, fear getting hurt, and worry people wouldn’t like them.”

This trend is particularly pronounced among young men, who feel they wouldn’t fit in, while young women often express reluctance to attend alone, stating, “I don’t know anyone who goes to a small group and don’t want to go alone.”

The researchers pointed out that, “There are plenty of other places for these communally minded generations to have their needs for relationships met, so it’s up to churches to communicate the unique value of small groups, as well as each churchgoer’s unique place at the table.”

Additionally, Barna found that when seeking answers to questions about faith and spirituality, Gen Zers predominantly turn to their mothers. Research conducted in partnership with Impact 360 Institute revealed that this generation trusts the Bible (39%), their moms (34%), and their pastors, priests, or ministers (28%) the most with their spiritual inquiries.

Among Gen Z teenagers (ages 13-17), there is a notable reliance on family members for spiritual guidance, with 53% looking to their mothers for support.

The report further elucidated that young people tend to develop trust in a broader range of authority figures as they age, with teens showing a higher likelihood than older peers to trust pastors, fathers, or grandparents with spiritual questions.

As they grow older, many in Gen Z also lean toward self-directed spiritual exploration, relying more on their own judgment when it comes to matters of faith. Despite this trend, researchers noted that 80% of Gen Zers “agree their church has prepared them to understand issues in the world today from a biblical perspective.”

Among practicing Gen Z Christians, a significant majority feel equipped to live out their faith daily (59%), and many consider their religious beliefs to be central to their identity (65%) and motivating factors for making a difference in the world (62%).

This data suggests that while Gen Z’s approach to faith guidance evolves with age, households and faith communities continue to play a critical role in their spiritual development.