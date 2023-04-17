Hillsong Church Board Decided to Give Annual Cash Compensation of $350K to Bobbie, Brian Houston

Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

In 2010, the Board of Directors of Hillsong Church concluded that Brian Houston and his wife, Bobbie Houston, should receive financial compensation of $335,000. However, because it is an indexed compensation, which indicates that it is modified to reflect changes in the average wage between the year the pension was first paid out, the church will provide the couple a compensation cash payment of $350,000 this year.

Compensation of Bobbie and Brian Houston

According to The Christian Post, a joint retirement payment of $200,000 per year was decided to be shared between Brian and Bobbie. The figures that were emphasized were quoted in Australian dollars.

Moreover, an automobile allowance of 50,000 dollars per year for each individual, as well as a travel allowance of 100,000 dollars to visit churches around the world, which includes the cost of airfare and lodging, were given to the couple. Yet, the pair continued to reap benefits even beyond that point.

It came to light that in 2009, the church's board of directors approved the church to present a gift of AU$250,000 to the Houstons as part of the festivities commemorating Hillsong's 25th anniversary. The Minutes from a Hillsong Church board meeting in 2010 noted that the amount owed had not yet been paid.

"Discussion took place regarding BCH's [Brian Houston's] desire to do less international ministry in 2011 and to provide greater focus on Hillsong Church and the need to formalize a retirement package to offer them," they added.

As per Protestia, upon leaving Australia, if the Houstons opted to reside outside the country, their healthcare costs would also be covered. However, whether Brian's package was terminated due to his scandalous exit from Hillsong is still being determined.

The report says that the former pastor did not get fired from Hillsong; instead, he resigned from his position and most likely kept his pension. But, since he left Hillsong, it has been revealed that the previous global senior pastors have spent several decades indulging in a lavish lifestyle. This lifestyle included spending thousands of dollars on hotels, restaurants, and luxury items paid for by the church, as seen in the following example.

Other Issues in Hillsong Church Leader

Based on an article from Word Press, besides his roles as General Manager and Director of Hillsong Church, George Aghajanian served on the board of directors from 2016 to 2021. As Hillsong's General Manager, he is accountable for the organization's administrative, governance, and operational matters.

He allegedly racked up expenses for the church totaling $40,086.05 in a month, almost all of which was spent on lodging and meals. According to documents that have been made public from the Hillsong collection, prominent officials inside Hillsong had personal credit cards issued by the corporate church, which they used on a regular basis to make purchases of luxury goods on the dime of the church, which were paid for by the contributions and gifts of the congregants.

These expenses were made in addition to their wages, which for most of Hillsong's senior leaders were well into the six figures, with some receiving nearly $2,000,000 per year.

