President Trump Declares: “I Was Saved by God to Make America Great Again”

At the Inauguration Day ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump is delivering his inaugural address. | Screenshot: The National Desk via YouTube

President Donald Trump declared he was “saved by God to make America great again” during his Inauguration Day speech on Monday, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age.”

The newly sworn-in Trump briefly referenced the assassination attempt on his life on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him, grazing the candidate's right ear. Trump stated, “The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life.”

He added, “An assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

He referred to his inauguration as “liberation day” and assured Americans, “We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God.”

Trump, the 45th and 47th president, proclaimed that “the golden age of America begins right now,” further stating, “from this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”

Trump emphasized, “We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer” and declared, “I will, very simply, put America first.”

He announced the signing of several executive orders to address various issues, including tackling the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border, combating inflation, and utilizing the nation’s extensive natural gas reserves to address energy challenges.

Additionally, Trump proclaimed the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, the elimination of the “Green New Deal,” and the promise to cease the federal government’s “weaponizing” against “political opponents.”

He also vowed to remove DEI programming, stating, “We will forge a society that is color-blind and merit-based,” and emphasized that the government will only recognize “two genders, male and female.”

Trump expressed gratitude to the black and Hispanic communities and, in honoring Martin Luther King Jr., stated, “We will strive to make his dream a reality.”

Due to extreme cold, this inauguration in the United States Capitol Rotunda marked the first indoor event since 1985.

The day before his swearing-in, Trump held a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where he promised to “act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country.”

At the rally, he emphasized to attendees that under his administration, schools “will teach our children to love our country, to honor our history and to always respect our great American flag, and we will get critical race theory and transgender insanity the hell out of our schools.”