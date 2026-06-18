Jersey City Reverses Course, Approves Christian Flag Raising at City Hall

Participants stand outside City Hall during a Children of Faith Flag Raising event on Sept. 5, 2023, holding the Christian flag. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Jersey City TV

A Christian flag will once again be raised at Jersey City Hall after city officials agreed to allow the display during a long-running faith-based community event.

The decision follows legal advocacy efforts by Liberty Counsel and resolves a dispute that began when organizers of the Children of Faith Parade were denied permission to fly the flag last year.

According to Liberty Counsel, Jersey City informed parade organizers in May that the Christian flag may be raised on Sept. 8 as part of the annual Children of Faith Parade and celebration.

The approval restores a practice that organizers say had been observed continuously since 1979 before city officials halted it in 2025.

Liberty Counsel argued that the city’s refusal to permit the flag display violated constitutional protections for free speech and religious expression. The legal organization maintained that the denial conflicted with established First Amendment precedent.

The controversy began in August 2025 when city officials rejected the permit request submitted by Children of Faith Parade organizers. At the time, officials reportedly claimed that previous approvals for the Christian flag had resulted from an “administrative error.”

In response, Liberty Counsel became involved earlier this year and formally challenged the city’s position.

The organization sent a letter in January to Jersey City Acting Corporation Counsel Brittany M. Murray, contending that the city was applying its policies inconsistently.

The letter pointed to other flag-raising events that had received approval, including displays associated with the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival and Pakistani flags flown by Muslim organizations.

The legal argument supporting the Christian flag display drew heavily from a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving a similar dispute in Boston,

In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Harold Shurtleff, et al. v. Boston, MA, et al. that city officials had improperly denied a request to fly a Christian flag outside Boston City Hall.

Writing for the Court, Justice Stephen Breyer emphasized that government entities cannot favor or disfavor speech based on a speaker’s viewpoint.

“The First Amendment prevents [the government] from discriminating against speakers based on their viewpoint.”

Breyer further determined that Boston’s flag-raising program functioned as a forum for private expression rather than official government speech, meaning the city could not exclude a flag because of its religious message.