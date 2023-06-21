Kenyans Struggle on First Catholic Mass Experience, Confused Over Order of Church Activities

Pixabay/Pirmin Lenherr

The Roman Catholic Church is considered to be the largest of all Christian denominations. Recently, several Kenyans went to their first Catholic mass, and although they did their best, they were confused about the sequence of the church activities.

Kenyans' Confusion on Catholic Church Activities During Mass

Unlike members of most other religions, Roman Catholics adhere to a set order for the daily mass, and all Roman Catholic parishes worldwide share the same readings. The majority of the traditions, such as the sequence of the mass, are considered routine for those who belong to the traditional church; nonetheless, this has always caused a lot of newcomers to feel excluded from the group.

According to a report from Tuko, Kenyans recalled their experiences, and most said they had difficulty coming up with answers during the catholic mass. After a bit of confusion over the arrangement of the actions, several people indicated that they decided to sit down for the whole mass. Moreover, a Kenyan comedian posted a video on TikTok discussing the challenges some individuals face when attending a church for the first time. He emphasized non-Roman Catholics' challenges on their first day in a Catholic Church, ranging from sitting while others in the church are kneeling or standing to shouting at calm moments.

As per Opera News, a member of the Kenyan community also recalled the day when they were first years and went to Thika Catholic church. At that time, the priest did not think that two Kenyan friends who lived in the Somali area were Catholics; therefore, he refused to administer the sacraments to them. In addition, to demonstrate that they were devout Catholics, they must bring their baptismal and confirmation certificates. Accordingly, there will not be a problem if people scream, "Amen." The issue will arise if they attempt to receive sacraments without first completing holy communion classes. Everyone is reportedly welcome, and there are no exceptions to saying Amen.

Importance of First Holy Communion in Catholics

The Sacrament of First Holy Communion constitutes one of the three sacraments of initiation that Roman Catholics practice, along with the Sacrament of Baptism. They attain the status of full members of the church after participating in the initiation ceremonies, known as sacraments. St. Eugene Catholic Church stated that during the sacrament known as "First Holy Communion," young Catholics are given their first taste of the Holy Eucharist. The term "Holy Eucharist" alludes to the fact that Christ's flesh, blood, soul, and divinity are genuinely present in the bread and wine that have been dedicated and are presently referred to as "the Body and Blood of Christ" on the altar.

When Roman Catholics make their First Holy Communion, they participate in a ritual regarded as one of the holiest and most important events in their life. It reportedly entails partaking in sanctified bread and drinking consecrated wine that is being administered for the first time to a person. Furthermore, since 7 or 8 years of age is regarded as the age of reason, most Catholic children acquire their First Holy Communion at this point in their lives. On the other hand, when all of the prerequisites set down by the Catholic Church are satisfied, older people are also eligible to take communion for the first time.

