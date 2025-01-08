Levi Lusko Warns Young People About ‘Worldly Successes’ at Passion 2025

Fresh Life Church Pastor Levi Lusko addressed the audience at the Passion Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 6, 2025. | Screenshot: Passion Conference video/ Christian Post

Pastor Levi Lusko reminded thousands of young adults gathered in Atlanta for Passion 2025 that worldly success pales compared to the eternal treasure of surrendering one's life to Christ.

Part one of Passion 2025 took place from January 2-4, followed by part two from January 6-8. This year's theme is “For His Renown,” featuring speakers such as founder Louie Giglio, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, and Jonathan Pokluda.

Fresh Life Church Pastor Levi Lusko delivered the opening message of the conference on Monday evening following a worship session led by Kristian Stanfill.

Starting from Matthew 13:44, He discussed how the life of Alexander the Great, who epitomized worldly ambition, intersects with biblical prophecy. “Three hundred years before he was born, the book of Daniel predicted his coming,” Lusko stated, referencing Daniel 2, 8, and 11, which some scholars believe symbolize Alexander's conquests.

However, despite his success, Alexander's life ended in despair, as his kingdom was divided and his heirs were murdered following his untimely death. “This is a cautionary tale for all of us,” Lusko emphasized. “You can conquer the world, but if your identity is rooted in anything other than God, it will leave you empty.”

He noted that Alexander's tears are evidence of this emptiness, sharing, “He wept because he realized that there were infinite worlds, and he could only rule one. He also wept in remorse after killing a close friend in a fit of rage. Despite having everything, Alexander was deeply dissatisfied.”

Lusko then shared his experience with a midlife crisis in his late 30s, recalling sleepless nights, panic attacks, and a loss of motivation. “I didn't want to call it a midlife crisis because it felt so cliché. But the truth is, I was grappling with the same questions Alexander faced: What's next? What's my purpose? What do I do with the life I have left?”

He encouraged the audience to embrace such struggles as opportunities for growth, saying, “Be kind to yourself. You've never been here before. The wilderness seasons in our lives are often God's way of preparing us for something greater.”

Lusko attributed his insight to the parable in Matthew 13:44, where Jesus likens the Kingdom of Heaven to a hidden treasure worth sacrificing everything to obtain. “This passage became my anchor,” he explained. “It reminded me that life is not about accumulating achievements or possessions, but about continually surrendering everything to Christ to uncover the treasures of His Kingdom.”

He warned the attendees against finding their identity in anything that can be taken away, stating, “Whether it's your job, your success, your relationships, or even your ministry — if your sense of self is tied to something temporary, it's vulnerable.”

Lusko suggested that the solution lies in rooting one's identity in Christ. “When you anchor yourself in what can never be taken away — the love of God, the hope of the Gospel — you are unshakable.” He emphasized that it is “not enough to go all-in for Jesus once. Every day, we must deny ourselves, pick up our cross, and follow Him. Every day, we must return to the field, dig deeper, and discover more treasure.”

“His story was always going to end in loss because it was built on human ambition. But God's Kingdom is different. It's a Kingdom that will never be destroyed, a treasure that will never fade,” he urged.

The Passion Conference, launched in 1995 and aimed at 18-25-year-olds, is held annually at the start of the year.