Local Church Achieves Revision of Ban on Public Religious Displays in London

Pastor Tunde Balogun, leading the Kingsborough Centre in Uxbridge, London. | Photo Credit: Christian Legal Centre

The Kingsborough Centre, a Pentecostal church based in Uxbridge, West London, has successfully prompted local authorities to reverse a ban that restricted street preaching, leaflet distribution, and public displays of religious messages.

The church filed for a judicial review after discovering in 2023 that its usual outreach activities had been deemed illegal under a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) issued by the London Borough of Hillingdon.

This order, introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, banned the use of amplification equipment, the distribution of religious literature, and the display of Bible verses in Uxbridge town center.

Following the publication of the PSPO, police confronted church members the very next day, warning that their preaching, signs, and leaflets violated the order and could result in a £100 ($135) fine or prosecution, according to The Standard.

Signs bearing messages such as ‘Jesus Christ is Lord of Lords and King of Kings’ and leaflets titled “How Can I Know God?” and “What is Christianity: An Introduction to the Story of Jesus” were targeted in particular.

In February 2024, police questioned Pastor Dwayne Lopez and other Christian missionaries who were preaching on Uxbridge High Street after receiving a public complaint about their use of verses from 1 Corinthians 6. No arrests were made, but Pastor Lopez, supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), condemned the PSPO as an unjust measure to suppress religious expression.

Church leader Pastor Babatunde Balogun stated that the congregation was “criminalized for loving our neighbor” and emphasized that street evangelism is central to their faith and community service. He added that the restrictions had created a climate of fear and hampered the church’s ability to carry out its ministry.

The legal team representing the church argued that the PSPO unlawfully prohibited peaceful and lawful activity that did not qualify as anti-social behavior under Section 59 of the legislation, citing violations of Articles 9, 10, and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protect freedoms related to religion, speech, and assembly.

The High Court granted permission for the judicial review to proceed in August 2024. Following discussions with the church and its legal representatives, the council issued a formal U-turn in December, acknowledging that under existing legal exemptions, religious and charitable leaflet distribution could not be banned under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The council also agreed to remove restrictions on amplification and the display of religious materials and committed to clarifying exemptions in a revised PSPO.

In response to concerns from church groups, the council conducted an early review and issued a revised PSPO after a public consultation earlier this year, which took effect on May 1. This new order removed the elements that had triggered the legal dispute. Additionally, the council agreed to cover the church’s legal costs, estimated at around £20,000 (nearly $27,000).