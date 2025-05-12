Mainz Cathedral Unveils Largest Bible Page Celebrating Gutenberg’s Legacy

In celebration of Johannes Gutenberg’s 625th birthday, Mainz Cathedral in Germany displays the world’s largest Bible page to the public. | Photo Credit: Mastodon/ Daniel Bellingradt

Mainz Cathedral in Germany has unveiled the world’s largest Bible page to the public in celebration of Johannes Gutenberg’s 625th birthday, the inventor of the printing press and the producer of the Gutenberg Bible.

The impressive 16.4 by 23.6-foot page displays the first page of John’s Gospel with a translation from the Shuckburgh Bible, a variant of the Gutenberg Bible. It is currently on display through August 31 and has been placed in the east choir section of the cathedral.

At a media presentation on April 28, Mainz Mayor Nino Haase and the Dean of Mainz Cathedral, the Rev. Henning Priesel, introduced the Bible page.

‘The huge page of the Gutenberg Bible fits well into the east choir of Mainz Cathedral. In the literal sense of the word, it is the hook for many creative offers that we are organizing for young and old in the cathedral and Diocesan Museum in the coming weeks for the 625th anniversary,’ Priesel explained, who also serves as the dean of the cathedral.

A special reading corner has been set up in the All Saints’ Chapel at Mainz Cathedral to complement the display, featuring a selection of Bible editions suitable for both children and adults for visitors to read. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to write down their favorite Bible passages in a guest book provided on site.

The Bible page was created using traditional letterpress techniques on April 26 by printer Markus Kohz and his team from the International Gutenberg Society.

The printing process took place during the opening of the “Kultursommer” (cultural summer) event at Fischtorplatz square in the heart of Mainz. The printing involved a computer-milled wooden cliché, which was inked and pressed by the weight of a car that drove over it multiple times, demonstrating the historic printing technique.

The exhibition is organized with efforts from Mainz Cathedral staff, who also arranged a special exhibit titled “The Whole World on Parchment: The Choir Books from the Mainz Carmelite Monastery.” This exhibit is displayed at both Mainz Cathedral and the Diocesan Museum and runs alongside a related program through June 15.

A cathedral concert is planned for August 24 to mark the Gutenberg anniversary and the conclusion of the Bible page exhibition.