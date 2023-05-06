Cherry Grove Man Allegedly Set Series of WildFires in Alberta, Destroying Church

Pixabay/LoggaWiggler

A man from Cherry Grove is suspected of starting a series of suspicious blazes in Alberta. Recently, a man was also allegedly responsible for destroying the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cherry Grove, Alberta.

Wildfires at Alberta

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Cold Lake, Serious Crimes Branch, Forestry Crimes Unit (FCU), and detectives from Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism collaborated on an investigation into a string of deliberately lit wildfires that took place between August and September of 2022 in Alberta, as well as the arson of automobiles and buildings in the Hamlet of Cherry Grove in April of 2023, Global News reported.

In August 2022, an inquiry was launched into various wildfires in Hilda Lake, Cold Lake Provincial Park, Ardmore, and Cherry Grove. After investigating, the authorities concluded that the blazes were unusual and had been started on purpose. Additionally, a fire broke out on Sept. 9, 2022, at the Cherry Grove Rodeo Grounds. The RCMP stated that the fire that broke out on a wooden platform seemed to have been started on purpose.

A report from CFWE Radio stated that on Friday, Apr. 28, around 3:30 in the morning, a blaze flared out in Cherry Grove, located close to the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was consumed by fire despite the efforts of many firefighters from Cold Lake, Bonnyville, La Corey, and Iron River who fought the flames at the building.

As mentioned, another fire was found at the Cherry Grove Canada Post office. According to the police, both incidents are being investigated as possible arson attempts because they were extinguished before any substantial damage could be caused. Moreover, Edmonton CTV News reported that on Sunday, Apr. 30, in the areas of Maple Street and Pine Drive in Cherry Grove, police also responded to several incidents of vehicle and structural wildfires, including two residences.

On the same day, a man from Cherry Grove, John Cook, aged 29, was arrested by authorities. Ten separate charges of arson have been brought against him. The police asserted that he had previously been subject to a restraining order to stay on his property due to an event unrelated to this issue. He is still being held in custody, and his next court date is Wednesday, May 10, in Cold Lake.

Also Read:Fountain of Life Center Church Devastated With Eight-alarm Blaze

Other Suspicious Wildfire that Destroyed Churches

After flames damaged Roman Catholic churches located north of Halifax and Edmonton in 2021, police investigations reportedly occurred in Nova Scotia and Alberta. They suspect that the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in the Sipekne'katik First Nation and the St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville were the intended targets.

It was 4.20 in the morning on Wednesday, Jun. 23, 2021, based on the RCMP in Indian Brook, Nova Scotia, when the fire at St. Kateri Tekakwitha was reported. Roughly 64 kilometers to the north of Halifax is where people find the Sipekne'katik First Nation, whom the church serves.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesman for the RCMP, has stated that the province's arson marshal has been asked to investigate the blaze, which caused damage to the structure's south side. He could not prove why the investigators were suspicious about the fire's origin.

In a short statement, the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth confirmed that the Katilin Healing and Cultural Centre, which is linked to the church, sustained damage; luckily, nobody was hurt.

Related Article:Man Set Fire to Mount Zion Church Pleaded Guilty, Allegedly Suffers from Schizophrenia