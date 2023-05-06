Man Faces Felony Charges for Breaking Into Several Churches at Durham

Pixabay/Berthold Bronisz

A man has been accused of breaking into multiple churches in Durham. As a result of his actions, he is now being prosecuted for several felony charges.

Felony Charges

On Wednesday afternoon, May. 3, Mykal Charter was charged with breaking into several parishes in the Durham area between February and March, according to a statement released by the Durham Police Department.

Eyewitness News reported that he is accused of entering three different churches in the Durham area and stealing various pieces of musical equipment from each of them. Additionally, he is facing charges of damage to real property, three counts of theft after breaking, and three counts of breaking into a house of worship.

On Thursday, Apr. 27, Deputies from Guilford County took Charter into custody while investigating at Guilford County. However, he has been allowed to go home after posting a bond. According to a report from WRAL News, along with the charges brought against him in Durham, Charter is facing accusations of two counts of executing offenses of a similar nature in Cumberland, Guilford counties Mecklenburg, and Wake. As a result of these investigations, he is facing 19 felony charges.

Investigator J. Harris can be reached at 919-560-4440 extension 29309 and Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 if anyone has any information about these instances. Callers will not be asked to provide any identifying information, and they may be qualified for a monetary award.

Crime Rate in Durham

When situated to the previous year, there were 1,395 more instances of criminal activity in Durham that ended in July 2022, which brought the total number of events to 47,742, Varbes.com stated. Between July 2021 and July 2022, there was a three percent increase in the total number of crimes committed in County Durham. There was an annual increase of 7.4% in crimes reported between 2011 and 2021.

During the year that ended in July 2022, the number of violent crime episodes in County Durham was 19,122, with a violent crime rate of 3,668. Residents have approximately a 3.67% probability of becoming associated with a violent criminal incident per year. There were also 11,540 instances in County Durham, resulting in a theft crime rate of 2,214 and approximately a 2.21% probability every year of participating in a theft-related crime.

As per Crime Rate, Durham has consistently ranked among the most unsafe counties in Wales, England, and Northern Ireland. In 2022, the overall crime rate in Durham was 97 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants, while the most frequently committed crimes were acts of assault and sexual offenses, which occurred approximately every 42 out of 1,000 individuals.

Ferryhill is the most dangerous of Durham's larger towns and communities to live in. Peterlee is the second most dangerous city, and Stockton-on-Tees is ranked as the third most dangerous city. Moreover, Egglescliffe, located in County Durham, is reportedly considered the safest neighborhood in all of Durham. At the same time, Consett is regarded as the second safest, while Brandon and Byshottles are considered the third safest neighborhoods in County Durham.

Accordingly, the period between April 2020 and March 2023 is represented by the occurrences mapped in Durham. Every dot and blotch on the map denotes a different neighborhood where criminal activity has been reported locally.

