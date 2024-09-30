New Report Links Government Corruption to Christian Persecution Worldwide

Open Doors

A recent report titled "Corruption and Christian Persecution" by the U.S.-based watchdog International Christian Concern (ICC) has revealed a strong correlation between high levels of government corruption and increased persecution of Christian communities across several nations. The study emphasizes the urgent need for a coordinated international response to address the direct link between corrupt governmental practices and discriminatory policies targeting Christians.



The report corroborates findings from various studies, including those by Transparency International, which defines corruption as the misuse of public power for private gain. ICC suggests that the connection between countries with high levels of corruption and significant Christian persecution is not merely coincidental.



The study cites examples from countries known for severe persecution of Christians. In Afghanistan, pervasive corruption has allowed extremist interpretations of Islamic law to flourish, putting Christian converts at grave risk of death threats and social exclusion. Nigeria's corruption hampers economic development and directly impacts the safety of Christian populations, who constitute nearly 70% of religious killings in the country.



Azerbaijan, which recently seized control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by 120,000 ethnic Armenian Christians, exemplifies a similar pattern. The country's high tolerance for corruption affects all layers of society, including the treatment of religious minorities. Despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, Christians in Azerbaijan face restrictions, violence, and intimidation.



In Pakistan, corruption and religious persecution jointly degrade economic stability, discouraging foreign investment and stunting national growth. India's combination of Hindu nationalist ideology and governmental corruption leads to policies and law enforcement practices that disproportionately target Christians. Myanmar's systemic discrimination against Christian communities is enforced by both government and military forces, particularly in regions embroiled in ethnic conflicts.



Eritrea's widespread corruption among government officials has facilitated a harsh clampdown on religious freedoms, with Christians often detained in inhumane conditions without trial. In China, corrupt practices exacerbate the government's strict control over religious activities, leading to severe repercussions for Christians, including surveillance, arbitrary detention, and harsh punishments.



The study also highlights the role of state-controlled narratives and corrupt media practices in fostering public intolerance and discrimination against Christians, particularly in Middle Eastern countries.



ICC calls for a concerted international response to address the dual challenges of corruption and Christian persecution. The organization urges advocacy groups and international bodies to collaborate in imposing sanctions against corrupt officials and regimes that perpetuate religious persecution. Additionally, ICC advocates for international partnerships to provide asylum and support to persecuted individuals while pressuring their home countries to implement reforms.