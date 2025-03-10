NRB Board Approves Resolutions Addressing Censorship and Children's Digital Safety

The NRB International Christian Media Convention was held in Grapevine, Texas, from February 24 to 27, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ NRB

During its International Christian Media Convention, the National Association of Christian Broadcasters (NRB) Board of Directors approved nine resolutions that address significant issues, including freedom of expression, children’s digital safety, artificial intelligence, and peace in the Middle East.

Among the resolutions, the NRB voiced its support for reviewing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as a means to combat corporate censorship. The board also reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with the presidential administration, the 119th U.S. Congress, and private sector leaders to ensure that Christian communicators maintain access to the communications marketplace.

Additionally, the NRB rejected any attempts to leverage the federal government to silence dissenting opinions, advocating for strict civil liability for violations of freedom of expression.

The board called on lawmakers at both state and federal levels to enhance children's digital safety by implementing measures such as age verification on devices and improved app ratings available in digital stores. Furthermore, it encouraged Christian developers to create safe and edifying technological alternatives for families.

Concerning artificial intelligence, the NRB urged Christians to use this technology wisely, avoiding applications that are immoral or could violate human dignity.

On an international scale, the NRB condemned antisemitism and urged Christians to reject any ideology of hatred against Israel and the Jewish people. The board also expressed solidarity with persecuted Christians in Armenia and around the world, reaffirming its commitment to defending religious freedom.

In light of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the NRB called for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, urging the Christian community to pray for peace in the region.

Furthermore, the board called on Christians to intercede in prayer for President Donald J. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, U.S. Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and other authorities, seeking the spiritual well-being of the nation.

Every year, the NRB issues resolutions reflecting its stance on relevant legislation, cultural movements, and events that impact Christian communicators. The resolutions passed at this convention emphasize the necessity of defending family principles in the media and upholding Christian values in the public sphere.