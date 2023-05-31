Russian Orthodox Church Removes Archpriest Amidst Obstruction Allegations

Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently released a special order for Andrei Rublyov's Holy Trinity Icon to be moved from its previous location to the Russian Orthodox Church. However, an Archpriest asserted that the icon requires some restoration. Due to this statement, the Russian Orthodox Church's leader decided to remove the Archpriest from his position for allegedly obstructing the order to bring the icon to the church.

Andrei Rublyov's Holy Trinity Icon

According to a report from Premier Christian News, it is believed that Andrei Rublyov painted Trinity to honor Saint Sergius of Radonezh in Sergiyev Posad, located close to Moscow. Trinity is one of the holiest and most significant pieces of art in the history of Russian iconography. In the first book of the Bible, Genesis, Abraham is said to have been visited by three angels while praying at the Oak of Mamre, and this painting reportedly represents those angels. On the other hand, throughout the years of internal conflict, the icon has been moved multiple times to different locations.

As per The Moscow Times, the most revered icon in Russia has been transferred to the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church due to President Vladimir Putin's special order on May 15. This decision reportedly comes as the immensely influential leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, voiced his support for Putin's decision to send soldiers to Ukraine and encouraged Christians to back the military operation. Moreover, according to a statement released by the Moscow Patriarchate, Vladimir Putin announced the decision to turn over the icon "in response to numerous requests from Orthodox believers."

Firing Archpriest Due to Obstruction Allegation

Following the conclusion that the icon required restoration work, Archpriest Leonid Kalinin, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate's expert council on church art, architecture, and restoration, stated that the discussion between the museum and the parish church was being carried out "in good faith," Inquirer reported. However, in an order issued on Saturday, May 27, Patriarch Kirill ordered Kalinin to be removed from his position "in connection with the obstruction of bringing the icon" to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Based on the letter published on the Russian Orthodox Church website, Kalinin was also prohibited from serving in the priesthood. As mentioned, one of the most passionate institutional backers of Russia's conflict in Ukraine is the Russian Orthodox Church, the conservatism of which Putin has embraced as a component of his vision for Russia's national identity. The previous year, Patriarch Kirill stated that those who fought in Ukraine would have their sins forgiven when they passed away.

Accordingly, icons are religious artworks that are highly stylized and frequently gilded. They are considered sacred in Eastern Orthodox Churches. Art Way stated that over the last twenty years, practically every religious tradition had seen a surge in interest in icons, particularly those drawn from the Eastern Orthodox tradition. Between 1408 and 1425, Andrei Rublev created a visual portrayal of the Holy Trinity that is often considered the most famous icon in existence, at least in the Western world. Rublev is a notable figure even though most iconographers in the Orthodox tradition remain anonymous. Additionally, the mysterious quality of Rublev's Icon of the Trinity can be traced back to its allusive quality. Its graceful attributes of lightness, clarity, harmony, and elegance enchant people while at the same time enticing them to investigate the secret it reveals. When an individual starts paying attention to the specifics of this seemingly straightforward task, they will quickly build up a treasure trove of insights and even more remarkable.

