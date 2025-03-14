“We Can Live and Die for Something”: Paul Washer Calls for a ‘Militant Church’ on Missions

Paul Washer, HeartCry Missionary Society founder and preacher. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Paul Washer

At the Shepherds Conference last week, Paul Washer, founder of the HeartCry Missionary Society, emphasized the need for churches to adopt a more “militant” approach to missions.

During a Q&A session, Washer highlighted the historical significance of past missionary movements, such as those that produced figures like Amy Carmichael, stating, “I think that when we go back to some of these missionary movements...the church was militant to take the Gospel.”

Washer observed that contemporary worship often centers around individualism, remarking, “It was reflected also in its worship. I’ve noticed that a lot of worship today is more about ‘me,’ where a lot in the great missionary movements, the hymns reflected ‘let’s go, let’s go.’”

He urged pastors to emphasize the importance of this calling to young men, saying, “Pastors need to really work at putting this battle before young men. To put it before them and tell them, ‘we can live and die for something.’”



He added, “We can serve a King incorruptible; we can build a Kingdom that is eternal and will never fall. There’s a reason to be alive. We need to constantly have this mindset of warfare.”

“There’s great deeds to be done, and men were made to fight. I think it's very appropriate to say a soldier wants to die by the last bullet of the last battle, because that’s what soldiers do.”

Washer emphasized the critical role of the pulpit in inspiring men to take action in their faith. He articulated that preaching should convey a higher calling, stating, “It’s the preaching in the pulpit about this higher calling that’s going to inspire men to get off their phones and to get to the field.”

Abner Chou, associate professor of biblical studies at the Master's College and Seminary, also participated in the Q&A, discussing the importance of “energizing” seminary students to engage in missions.

He underscored the necessity of “putting into action the activity of evangelism,” asserting that “the love for that can only be gained as you do it.”

Chou emphasized that seminaries need to “help give our students perspective,” noting, “There’s a greater plan that goes beyond you. We must energize our young people, who are often tempted by this world to focus only on themselves, to recognize that there is a larger commission, a noble global endeavor.”

The panel also featured other notable members, including Conrad Mbewe, author and pastor of Kabwata Baptist Church in Lusaka, Zambia, and Joel Beeke, chancellor and professor at Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary, with Mark Tatlock serving as the moderator.