Presbyterian Church in America Admits ‘Grave Error’ in Immigration Guidance

The headquarters of the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. | Photo Credit: New Georgia Encyclopedia

The Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) recently stated repentance after controversy arose over guidance posted on one of its websites advising illegal immigrants on how to avoid detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The resource page titled “Refugee & Immigrant Ministry for Churches: Help Immigrants Facing 2025 Policy Changes,” published in January by Mission to North America (MNA), went viral on X last week and has since been deleted.

Among the advice given on the now-removed page was the recommendation for individuals without lawful status not to carry documentation showing their country of origin and to refrain from carrying false immigration documents. The page also advised illegal immigrants not to disclose their country of origin if contacted by ICE and suggested that they should not inform authorities about their criminal histories.

Following the deletion of the guidance, MNA Director Irwyn Ince released a detailed statement of repentance, acknowledging the church's error in allowing the posting of such content.

Citing Scripture and the Westminster Confession of Faith, Ince stated, “We affirm that it is our Christian duty to obey the lawful commands of the civil magistrate and be subject to their authority (WCF 23.4; Romans 13:1-4; 1 Peter 2:13-14). To counsel otherwise is a sin. We confess that we fell short of our Biblical and Confessional standard. We repent and apologize. We also apologize for causing confusion and consternation in our church. We have removed all the previously posted information from our website.”

Ince emphasized that while MNA's Refugee & Immigrant Ministry aims to serve churches with resources that help them fulfill the call to love strangers, it does not engage in providing legal advice, political campaigning, or partisan positions.

Zachary Groff, Senior Pastor at Antioch Presbyterian Church in Greer, South Carolina, and a member of a permanent committee overseeing Mission to North America, expressed concerns within the denomination regarding the guidance.

Groff told The Christian Post that many members were alarmed upon learning of the advice, stating, “The rank-and-file of the PCA is not at all pleased or supportive of what was published. People are very, very alarmed and understandably upset.”

He noted that the General Assembly of the PCA would address the issue when they convene in June. “The general response of the conservative Presbyterian denomination has understandably been one of alarm and outcry against what is a grave error in judgment: the publication of this particular guidance on the denominational website,” Groff remarked.

Though Groff indicated that he believes the individuals involved in drafting the guidance did not have ill intentions, he clarified that the situation reflects a "well-intentioned desire to love our neighbor that was not adequately defined." He concluded by stating, “The PCA, as a church and its various ministries, cannot and should not give legal advice in any official capacity apart from encouraging its members to obey the laws of the land and abide by them.”