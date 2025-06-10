PCUSA's New Ordination Standards Raise Concerns Over Control and Exclusion

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ben White

The Presbyterian Church (USA) has recently completed the final step in approving an amendment to its Book of Order that introduces questioning of clergy candidates regarding their views on LGBT ideology.

Known as Amendment 24-C, this change was part of the Olympia Overture, which aimed to modify G-2.0104b to include inquiries about sexual orientation and gender identity. The amendment secured a majority last month and is scheduled to take effect on July 4.

Alongside this, a separate amendment, 24-A, which added sexual orientation and gender identity to the denomination’s anti-discrimination statement, also received majority approval from presbyteries.

Both changes represent a significant shift within the denomination, prompting concern among many clergy and members. Critics of Amendment 24-C argue that it introduces an evaluative layer that compromises personal conscience and theological convictions.

Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Atlanta, and his wife, Rev. Katie Sundermeier, signed an open letter opposing the amendment. They stated to Christian Post, “The core affirmation that LGBTQIA+ individuals cannot be discriminated against was already secured with Amendment 24-A, which we fully supported. That amendment reflected both justice and pastoral clarity.”

However, they criticized 24-C, asserting that it “crosses a line” by “introducing a layer of evaluative inquiry into a candidate’s theological, ecclesiastical, and relational dispositions as they specifically and discreetly relate to sexuality.”

The Sundermeier couple expressed the belief that “inclusion loses its moral and spiritual power when it becomes an enforced orthodoxy rather than a gracious welcome.” They further explained, “It’s not about inclusion anymore. It’s about control and exclusion.PCUSA's New Ordination Standards Prompt Pastor Pushbackits It creates conditions that allow ordaining bodies to disqualify candidates based on theological convictions that are still well within the bounds of our Constitution.”

According to Christian Post, Rev. Ferdi Brits of the Presbyterian Church of the Lakes in Orlando, Florida, voiced his concern that the amendment “completely removes my freedom of conscience.” He added, “My disagreement of a view that may not be biblical will exclude me from serving in a leadership role in the denomination and that is exclusion.”

Similarly, Rev. LaVera M. Parato of Trinity Presbyterian Church in North Carolina pointed out that the amendment’s language was “ambiguous and will need an authoritative interpretation or court case,” especially regarding what constitutes “discrimination.”

These developments come amid ongoing decline within the PCUSA, which has seen its membership decrease from over 2.5 million in 2000 to around 1.045 million last year. The denomination anticipates falling below one million members by the end of this year.

The decline has been partly attributed to the denomination’s progressive stance on social issues. For example, in 2010, the PCUSA authorized regional bodies to ordain non-celibate homosexuals, leading to hundreds of congregations leaving in protest.amendments on religious freedom and denominational unity.