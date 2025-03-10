Recovering John MacArthur Addresses Shepherds Conference: ‘I’m on the Last Lap’

John MacArthur, the 85-year-old pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, delivered a video message to the Shepherds Conference. | Screenshot: YouTube/ BTWN News

John MacArthur, the pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, delivered a video message to the Shepherds Conference, where he acknowledged being on his “last lap” as he continues to recover after spending seven weeks in the hospital.

The video, shared on social media this past Saturday, featured the 85-year-old pastor expressing that he felt well, although he noted that his strength had diminished during his hospitalization.

In his message, MacArthur addressed the conference attendees, stating, “I want to say grace to you, all [of] you who are at the Shepherds Conference. For me, it’s the highlight of the year, so you have to know my disappointment in coming to you through video.”

He explained that delivering the message via video was the only option available, as his recovery had not progressed as quickly as he had hoped. “I feel great; I just lost a lot of strength by being seven weeks in the hospital. ... I’m seeing a physical therapist, trainers, and trying to get back as soon as possible,” he added.

MacArthur expressed gratitude to his supporters for their prayers and faithfulness, saying, “I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle. I am all thanks and praise to God for everything He’s allowed me to be a part of and everything He’s accomplished by His Word in these years of ministry. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

MacArthur's absence from the church has been prolonged due to complications from heart and lung surgeries. Last year, he underwent multiple procedures, which he described in November as “three heart surgeries and surgery on my lungs in those last few months.”

Additional medical complications necessitated an extended hospital stay, although he was briefly seen at church before returning to treatment. His recent hospitalization followed difficulties with breathing in January, leading to further medical attention.

Having led Grace Community Church since 1969, MacArthur has spent decades in ministry, delivering thousands of sermons, authoring numerous books, and reaching international audiences through various broadcasts and online platforms.