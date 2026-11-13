Southern Baptist Churches Face Aging Pastors and Congregations Despite Optimism About Future

Messengers are gathered in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting on June 11–12. | Photo credit: Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) website

Southern Baptist churches remain largely optimistic about their future and report strong financial health, but an aging membership, growing staffing shortages and the demands of bivocational ministry present challenges, according to a report by Baptist Press.

The findings come from a 2025 survey by Lifeway Research conducted as part of Faith Communities Today (FACT), a broader research initiative examining religious congregations across denominations and faith groups in the United States.

The survey found that 86% of churches express at least some confidence in their future, with 27% reporting that they are thriving and expect to continue doing so. Another 12% describe their current situation as satisfactory but remain uncertain about their future.

Financially, 68% of congregations rate their condition as good or excellent, compared with 65% in 2020. The proportion reporting excellent financial health increased from 17% to 29%. In their most recent fiscal year, 72% recorded a surplus, while 14% broke even and another 14% reported a deficit.

The average age of Southern Baptist pastors is 56, with 58% aged 55 or older. Those aged 65 and above account for 30%, while 28% are between 55 and 64. Pastors aged 45 to 54 represent 21%, and only 22% are 44 or younger.

Church membership also reflects an aging demographic. Adults aged 65 and older constitute 32% of the average congregation, followed by those aged 35 to 64 at 31%. Adults between 18 and 34 account for 16%, while teenagers aged 13 to 17 represent 9% and children under 13 make up 13%.

Staffing remains another concern, with 56% of congregations relying on a single pastor without assistants or associates and 30% employing a senior pastor alongside other pastors. While 59% consider their staffing adequate, the percentage reporting insufficient personnel has risen from 29% to 35% over five years. Only 6% report having more staff than necessary.

Among churches with a sole or senior pastor, 90% compensate that minister for their work. Nearly two-thirds (64%) employ their pastor full time, while 36% have part-time arrangements.

Outside employment is common among Southern Baptist pastors, with 42% of sole or senior pastors holding another paid job. Among bivocational pastors, 64% cite necessity as the reason for working outside the church, compared with 33% who do so by choice. Their outside employment averages 32 hours per week, with 53% working at least 40 hours.