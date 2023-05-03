St. Paul's Church Increases Security; Vandalizers Could Face Imprisonment Up to 5 Years, $11,000 Fine

Pixabay/NoName_13

In response to vandalism claims, the security at St. Paul's Church was increased. It has been stated that anyone who vandalizes the historical landmark could face several years in prison in addition to a fine of $11,000.

The board chairman, Datuk Akramuddin Abdul Aziz, said that his group would collaborate closely with the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) to increase the number of law enforcers stationed on the hilltop historical symbol to protect its antiquities and the environment around it.

Akramuddin emphasized that people who were detected vandalizing historical places might face prosecution under the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645), which includes a maximum fine of RM50,000, over $11,000, or a prison sentence of up to five years, or both once convicted.

As mentioned, the investigation comes after reports of vandalism on Monday, May 1, near the hill's summit. Moreover, Akramuddin also announced on Tuesday, March 2, that they are looking into new methods to conserve all of their historical sites, such as launching initiatives to raise awareness about the need to do so, as well as installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

According to Head Topics, Muhammad Daniel Abdullah, one of the sellers in the church who is 53 years old, asserted that significant corrective actions must be taken to halt such vandalism. He continued, "The act of defacing the site has been going on for some time now."

Another merchant who desired to remain anonymous and only go by the name Ian stated that the site had been abandoned for a long time. "The staircase leading to the hilltop has also damaged and there is no proper lighting here," he noted.

In addition, Kenneth Siva, 44, a traveler from Johor Baru, stated that the location should be protected to continue functioning as a tourist destination and historical landmark. On February 5, an experienced tourism stakeholder noted that St. Paul's Church is exhibiting signs of deterioration.

About St. Paul's Church

In 1521, a Portuguese ship Captain named Duarte Coelho constructed the first version of St. Paul's Church as a gesture of appreciation since he reportedly had narrowly avoided being killed in a severe storm at sea, Malaysia Life stated.

Evidence suggests that St. Paul's Church in Melaka was the first permanent church built in Southeast Asia. After that, in 1548, the church was handed over to the Jesuit order. The Jesuits added a second floor to the initially modest construction in 1556, and they constructed the bell tower in 1590.

St. Paul's Church is located at the top of what was formerly called Malacca Hill but was later renamed St. Paul's Hill. To reach the church, people must ascend several flights of relatively short stairs to arrive at the summit of St. Paul's Hill.

However, the extent of the building's deterioration is one of the most noticeable features of St. Paul's Church. Following the establishment of Christ Church Melaka at the base of the hill in 1753, the church ceased to be used as the community's primary Christian site of worship.

When the British East India Company took control of Melaka in 1825, they used the old church as a storage facility for their weapons. Before that, the Dutch colonists had used the building as a defensive structure.

