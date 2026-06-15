SWBTS Regains Full Accreditation After Financial Recovery Efforts

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Michael-David Bradford

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary has officially regained full accreditation status after addressing financial concerns that had placed the institution under sanctions in recent years.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based seminary announced Thursday that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges had concluded the school now meets all accreditation requirements. The decision followed an evaluation visit conducted in April.

President David Dockery shared the news with students, faculty and staff in a letter to the campus community, highlighting the accrediting agency’s determination that the institution had satisfied all remaining compliance expectations.

“Southwestern Seminary is no longer on probation for good cause but is in full adherence with SACSCOC accreditation standards,” he wrote. “We are genuinely grateful to God to receive this good and encouraging report that all sanctions have been removed, which is an answer to the prayers of many.”

The announcement marks the conclusion of a process that began after SACSCOC imposed sanctions in June 2023. At the time, the accrediting body cited serious financial weaknesses, including substantial deficits that raised concerns about the seminary’s long-term viability.

Although the school never lost accreditation, it was placed on “Probation for Good Cause,” one of the most severe penalties available short of revocation.

According to Dockery, the seminary implemented a series of corrective measures after financial problems were identified through a 2022 audit. Administrators focused on strengthening revenues, reducing expenses and improving overall financial management.

“It was acknowledged that Southwestern had followed through on the recommendations received from SACSCOC leadership over the past three years, which included increasing net tuition, increasing auxiliary revenue, increasing operating revenue overall, decreasing personnel expenses and overall operating expense; addressing depreciation, finding additional revenue streams, and selling property,” Dockery stated. “The Lord has used a team effort from across the Southwestern community to get us to this positive position.”

Acknowledging that “the SACSCOC sanctions were challenging for us,” Dockery credited them with motivating the institution to pursue “faithful institutional stewardship, a pattern we believe not only to be in place across the campus at Southwestern Seminary at this time, but a pattern that must continue to guide the seminary forward toward institutional health and flourishing in the future.”