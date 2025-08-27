Texas Attorney General Orders Nearly All School Districts to Display the Ten Commandments

Photo Credit: Flickr/ Richard Elzey

Texas' attorney general has ordered nearly every school district in the state to ensure they have copies of the Ten Commandments in their classrooms by next week.

This mandate follows a court order from a judge that prevented a law requiring the placement of the historical document in classrooms from taking effect in certain school districts.

In a statement issued on Monday, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton directed all school districts not affected by the federal judge’s order to display the Decalogue.

“From the beginning, the Ten Commandments have been irrevocably intertwined with America’s legal, moral, and historical heritage,” Paxton said. “Schools not enjoined by ongoing litigation must abide by S.B. 10 and display the Ten Commandments. The woke radicals seeking to erase our nation’s history will be defeated. I will not back down from defending the virtues and values that built this country.”

The order comes after Judge Fred Biery of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas San Antonio Division issued a ruling on August 20 preventing the law from going into effect in 11 school districts, including Alamo Heights, Northeast, Austin, Cypress Fairbanks, Lackland, Lake Travis, Fort Bend, Houston, Dripping Springs, Plano, and Northside.

Paxton indicated on Monday that his office has appealed the judge’s decision.

Earlier this year, Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 10 into law, which mandates that schools display a poster or framed copy of a specific English version of the Ten Commandments measuring 16 by 20 inches. The measure is set to take effect on September 1.

As Paxton explained in his statement, “While no school is compelled to purchase Ten Commandments displays, schools may choose to do so. However, schools must accept and display any privately donated posters or copies that meet the requirements of S.B. 10.”

Last month, the Texas-based advocacy group Texas Values, which helped secure the passage of Senate Bill 10, launched a new website called RestoreAmericanSchools.com. This site allows individuals and organizations to purchase posters of the Ten Commandments for just $1, including shipping.