"The Chosen" Launches Ambitious Global Translation Project

A snapshot of The Chosen | The Chosen

The hit series "The Chosen" is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to reach audiences worldwide through an extensive translation project. Come and See, a Christian nonprofit organization, has announced plans to translate the show into 600 languages, marking an unprecedented effort in television translation history.

Stan Jantz, President and CEO of Come and See, highlighted the significance of this undertaking in a recent interview with CBN News. "We're taking a multi-season TV series about the life of Jesus and his chosen followers, and translating that into 600 languages, which has never been done for a TV show of any kind," Jantz explained.

Currently available in over 50 languages, "The Chosen" aims to dramatically expand its linguistic reach across its seven seasons. The impact of these translations is already evident, with viewers reporting deeper connections to the content when watching in their native languages. In Madagascar, following a request from the country's Christian president, the series was translated into Malagasy and widely distributed, reaching prisons, orphanages, and remote villages.

"The Chosen," now in its fourth season, has achieved remarkable success as the largest crowdfunded television project in history. It has been streamed over 500 million times and viewed by more than 108 million people since its first season premiered.

This translation effort coincides with recent celebrations of International Bible Translation Day, recognized by the United Nations as an opportunity to honor language professionals who facilitate global understanding and cooperation.