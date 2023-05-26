Target Faces Backlash as Trans Designer Reveals Smear Campaign Linking Him to Satanism

Flickr/Mike Mozart

Erik Carnell, an LGBTQ+ designer based in London, made a big professional advancement when he was selected to create a selection of products for the giant store Target as part of their yearly Pride Month collection. Carnell lauded this opportunity as his most significant endeavor to date. Carnell quit his managerial position at Starbucks in 2017 to launch his own LGBTQ+ centered art and fashion company, Abprallen.

The high-profile partnership, however, quickly sparked a storm of controversy. Following the introduction of Target's Pride collection, which featured more than 2,000 products, the shop came under fire from anti-LGBTQ+ activists on right-wing video platforms and on social media. Every time major firms openly support the LGBTQ+ community, and there is a pushback.

LGBTQ+ Designer's Collaboration with Target Incites Controversy

According to the story in the Washington Post, when activists learned that Carnell had been selling goods with Satanic and occult symbols to draw attention to transphobic issues, the uproar became more intense. He sells a variety of pins and medallions, the most well-known of which is a lavender medallion with a goat's head with the words "Satan respects pronouns" engraved on it. The "Homophobe Headrest" pin, which features a guillotine image, is another inflammatory item.

As the debate grew, conservative media groups and tabloids began to accuse Target of being a proponent of drugs, violence, and Satanic principles. The coverage was characterized by Fox News headlines like target customers shocked after the company featured pride items by a Satanist partner.

Target Pulls Some LGBTQ Merchandise From Store

According to the article in PBS NewsHour, mega-retailer Target made the decision this week to take items made by trans designer Erik Carnell out of their Pride Month collection in response to escalating outrage and threats made against its employees. Target never carried any of Carnell's designs with images of Satan. Still, the decision affected other items like a fanny pack with the words "We belong everywhere" and a UFO on it, as well as a tote bag with the phrases "Too queer for here."

Target said that it is changing its strategies in response to the uncertain conditions in an announcement made earlier this week. This includes removing products that have been the focus of significant confrontational actions. The ongoing dispute's explosive nature was further highlighted by the company's acknowledgement that it has been the target of threats directed at its personnel.

After his goods were removed from Target's Pride collection as a result of negative customer feedback, transgender designer Erik Carnell noticed a spike in demand for his goods. According to Reuters, after Carnell's brand was dropped by Target, there were altercations in the stores and instances of merchandise being thrown away.

Carnell was momentarily compelled to cease taking new orders due to the enormous support. It is unknown if Target will replenish Abprallen products. The response mostly targeted non-Target products, such as those featuring pentagrams and horned ram skulls, which are symbols of Satanism. Even though many social media hashtags have claimed otherwise, Carnell has denied being a Satanist.

