Amidst a solemn occasion, the Russian military has allegedly attacked a church in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter, leaving two people injured. The attack occurred in Nikopol, confirmed by Serhii Lysak, the head of Ukraine's Dnipro Oblast Military Administration.

Attack on Russian Churches

Confirming the news via Telegram, Newsweek reported that Lysak expressed outrage regarding the incident. He declared that the attack on a church during one of the most important days for the Orthodox Church is a testament to the fact that Russian forces hold no regard for sanctity. In the aftermath of the shelling, two individuals were wounded - a 57-year-old gentleman and a 38-year-old lady.

The Russian military's actions in Nikopol have resulted in more than just the assault on the church. Lysak reported that many structures were impacted, including five residential buildings, multiple farm buildings, two automobiles, and power lines throughout the city.

As mentioned, the incident occurred when Ukrainians rejoiced in the Orthodox Easter festivities, a momentous occasion steeped in religious and cultural significance. In the year 2019, it was reported that approximately 78 percent of the population of Ukraine identified themselves as adherents of the Orthodox Christian faith. The celebration of Easter among Orthodox Christians differs from that of Protestants and Catholics. This year, the latter two celebrated the holiday on Sunday, Apr. 9, while the former observed it on a different day. The variance in the calendar followed by the distinct churches accounts for this discrepancy.

Moreover, the recent attack has ignited a wave of anger in Ukraine, prompting officials to urge the international community to denounce the incident. As of this moment, the episode remains unaddressed by the Russian government.

In a similar report from Christianity Today, since the Russian military invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the Institute for Religious Freedom (IRF) based in Kyiv has reported that evangelical Christians have been the target of disproportionate attacks. The IRF has documented the destruction, damage, or looting of at least 494 religious buildings, theological institutions, and sacred sites in Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia War

According to CNN, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated as Russian forces have initiated an attack on Ukraine. Reports indicate that troops have crossed the border to the north and south, causing explosions in various cities, including Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of potential bloodshed unless Ukrainian forces surrender their weapons.

As global leaders convened for a United Nations Security Council meeting to prevent a catastrophic event, Russia launched what they called a "special military operation." The looming threat of a potential invasion has sparked concerns that this could ignite the most significant conflict in Europe since the conclusion of World War II.

In addition, at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17Feb. 17, the initial detonations resonated, eliciting swift censure from the United States and its associates. These nations have vowed to impose comprehensive sanctions in retaliation for Russia's military hostilities.

Amidst the loud wail of air raid sirens piercing through Kyiv in the wee hours of Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took swift action to implement martial law. Meanwhile, government officials leveled accusations at Moscow, alleging a comprehensive invasion by the Russian military.

