UMC Approves Global Regionalization, Allowing Contextual Rules Worldwide

The United Methodist Church has approved a path that lets its global regions uphold biblical standards on sexual ethics, even after last year’s vote scrapped those rules denomination-wide.

Amendment I, which allows for a denominational structure known as regionalization, cleared ratification by a margin of 34,148 yes to 3,124 no — easily surpassing the two-thirds threshold.

Under the change, regional conferences gain authority to adjust certain portions of the UMC’s Book of Discipline that pertain specifically to their part of the world.

These regional conferences constitute the UMC’s major global sections, each comprised of multiple, more local annual conferences.

According to a Wednesday announcement from the UMC Council of Bishops, three additional constitutional amendments likewise passed with overwhelming support.

They include: Amendment II, which adds “gender” and “ability” to protected categories for church membership; Amendment III, which formally acknowledges the UMC’s role in resisting “racism, racial inequity, colonialism, white privilege, and white supremacy;” and Amendment IV, which revises Section VI, Article IV to set “the educational requirements for clergy members of annual or provisional conferences who are eligible to vote for clergy delegates to the General Conference.”

“The ratification and certification of these constitutional amendments mark a defining moment in the continuing renewal and unity of The United Methodist Church,” said UMC Council of Bishops President Tracy Malone, as quoted in the announcement.

“These amendments reflect the church’s rich diversity and deep commitment to live more fully into our shared mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world and strengthens our world-wide connection to serve faithfully and inclusively in every context.”

For years, the denomination wrestled over Book of Discipline language banning same-sex union blessings, the ordination of non-celibate homosexuals, and financial support for LGBT advocacy.

Nevertheless, many theological progressives declined to follow or enforce those provisions, accelerating a wave of conservative departures from the UMC.

At the 2024 General Conference — after more than 7,000 mostly conservative congregations had exited — delegates finally voted to remove the restrictive language from the Book of Discipline.

At that same gathering, delegates also advanced regionalization by a vote of 586–164, sending the amendment to annual conferences for ratification.