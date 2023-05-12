Vatican Investigates Potential Miracle at Connecticut Church

Pexels/Pablo Santiago

A report outlining a possible miracle at Thomaston's St. Thomas Church has been submitted to the Vatican for further examination, part of an unprecedented series of events that has the religious community buzzing.

During Holy Communion on March 5 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, which includes St. Thomas Church, an extraordinary incident occurred. The parish priest, Reverend Joseph Crowley, reported an occurrence many are now characterizing as possibly a "miracle."

Vatican Launches Two-Week Investigation into Possible Miracle at Thomaston Parish

In the article shared in Hartford Courant, according to Crowley's statement, the layperson in charge of dispersing the hosts found an unexpected multiplication of wafers inside the ciborium. Reverend Crowley was informed of the incident right away and was taken aback. Crowley expressed astonishment after Communion, stating that God had seemingly duplicated Himself in the ciborium. He further commented on the mysterious ways in which God provides, noting the occurrence as an example.

The Archdiocese of Hartford opened an official investigation into the incident as a result of this shocking finding. Their goal is to determine whether the incident actually meets the criteria for a miracle according to the theological definition. The investigation's findings have now been sent to the Vatican, where a team of theologians and canonists will provide a decision. Before classifying the event as a miracle, these professionals will carefully examine the situation and look for any plausible natural explanations.

According to another source, Catholic News Agency reported that on March 28, the Archdiocese of Hartford issued a statement acknowledging the potential occurrence of heavenly signs, often known as miracles, within its sphere of influence. This announcement comes amid news accounts of remarkable circumstances at a nearby Thomaston parish that the Blessed Michael McGivney formerly led.

The remarks implied that, like Christians throughout Christ's earthly mission, they accept the potential of miracles as individuals guided by their faith. These supernatural occurrences are viewed as a summons to embrace or develop one's religion. The speech continued by outlining the regular miracles experienced by Catholics. It was told that Roman Catholics see a miracle at every Mass when food becomes the Body of Christ, and wine becomes His Blood.

The Church acknowledged miracles but also emphasized the necessity for careful research before endorsing any remarkable claims. In its statement, the Church emphasized the significance of thorough investigation to prevent accepting possibly dubious claims.

Furthermore, this conceivable miracle can be viewed as a blessing from above, supporting the efforts of the American bishops to revive and strengthen Catholics' faith and practice in relation to this necessary Sacrament. After the Church's statement ended on an optimistic note, many Catholics and elsewhere people eagerly awaited the investigation's findings.

Also Read:‘Easter Miracle’ Observed As Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel Survives An Early Morning Blaze

Only Four Miracles are Officially Recognized Worldwide

According to the story shared in Franciscan Media, only four of these miracles have been recognized officially on a global scale in the twenty-first century, according to the Magis Center. This institution fosters communication between faith and science and is led by Jesuit Father Robert J. Spitzer.

The most recent miracle to be officially recognized occurred in Legnica, Poland, in 2013. In this case, a consecrated host mistakenly dropped and dissolved in the water, creating scarlet streaks. According to scientific examination, these stains were found to contain cross-striated muscle fragments that resembled heart tissue. Later, in April 2016, then-Bishop Zbigniew Kiernikowski of Legnica authorized the adoration of the host.

Related Article: Connecticut Church Community Astounded by Possible Eucharistic Miracle