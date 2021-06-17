Questions on whether government agents have organized the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot have surfaced as a report indicated documents say so.

Revolver News (RN) published on Monday a lengthy and thorough report that details several questions on "unindicted co-conspirators" of the January 6 riot that remains at large.

Reacting on the Senate Hearing on the "capitol siege" where Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray on their foreknowledge of the event, RN pointed the need to have asked direct questions on the matter to arrive at clear answers. The outlet identified three questions that they said would serve as the framework in analyzing information on "capitol siege" to arrive at who really were the master planner or planners of the violent event.

RN said the first question would be, "In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies?"

"Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous "siege" and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)?" RN said on the second question.

While the third question was "Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?"

RN then cited the Senate Homeland Security and Rules Committee's 95-page report that raised the "intelligence failure" that led to the "capitol siege" from actually happening.

Moreover, RN highlighted a "Person Two" and a "Person Three" mentioned in the report that they called the "unindicted co-conspirators" being the alleged masterminds of the "capitol siege" that government officials allow to remain at large based on the indictment of the Department of Justice.

"The first suspiciously unindicted co-conspirators we will consider are the 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' who are unindicted co-conspirators in the indictment against Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell (and the 15 named co-defendants)," the news outlet disclosed.

As per RN, Thomas Caldwell was one of those first indicted for the "capitol siege" for his alleged involvement with the "militia group" Oath Keepers. The outlet highlighted that the Department of Justice's indictment of Caldwell reveals a lot of information that when read carefully will reveal the said "Person Two" and "Person Three" that Caldwell worked with and sent documents to.

"Person Two," as per RN, was a major "co-conspirator alongside Caldwell in nearly every dimension relevant to the charges in question" since the said unidentified peson planned with Caldwell on logistics such as accommodations days before the "capitol siege" and was actually with him when they "stormed" the U.S. Capitol's barricades and restricted areas on the actual day of the siege.

"But five months since the acts both co-conspirators allegedly committed, only Caldwell has been charged. Person Two, for some mysterious reason, remains an unindicted co-conspirator," the news outlet said.