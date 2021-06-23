Former President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment over Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett's decision for their decision on Obamacare.

The Epoch Times reported that Trump was "very disappointed" with his Supreme Court nominees Kavanaugh and Barrett for siding in the ruling for the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, also known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, last week. Trump expressed his displeasure with the said judges' decision during an interview with Real America's Voice.

"Disappointed and that's the way it goes, very disappointed. I fought very hard for them. But I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings," Trump said.

"Second guessing does no good, but I was disappointed with a number of rulings that they made," he added.

The Epoch Times highlighted that of the three judges Trump appointed, only Justice Neil Gorsuch ruled against Obamacare. The Supreme Court voted 7-2 that the Obamacare was constitutional, which President Joe Biden called "a big win for the American people."

Barrett and Kavanaugh were reported to side with the majority decision along with Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas. Barrett's decision was said to be the outcome of the heavy pressure from the Democrats who find her as set to to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions."

The Epoch Times cited Wyoming Senator John Barasso to have "lamented the ruling" since he worked hard to repeal the Obamacare out of understanding its grave consequences to American health care since he was a medical doctor.

"The failed Obamacare system will stagger on as a result of this decision. Every American's health care has been harmed by Obamacare," Barrasso said in a statement.

One consequence is the skyrocketing insurance premiums that have increased by 54% in ten years from 2009 to 2019 amounting to $13,375 against $20,576, respectively, based on data from the Kaiser Family Foundation cited by The Epoch Times in its report.

Trump nominated Barrett in September out of her anti-abortion stance and Catholic beliefs to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision, reports say, were meant to "cement a young, reliably conservative majority on the court for years to come."

Conservatives, such as South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, praised Trump's nomination of Barrett since she was said to be "highly qualified in all the areas that matter--character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition." Barrett, after all, was known for her academic achievements and expertise in "constitutional law, statutory interpretation, and federal courts" alongside being a "devout Catholic and lover of God in the judicial community."

During the Real America's Voice interview, The Epoch Times said Trump did praise his nominees for the "great ruling" they made on Thursday with regards to the case of Christian charities refusing to place children with couples of the same sex.

The Supreme Court ruled in the said case, "Sharonell Fulton et. al. v. City of Philadelphia", that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Catholic Services must not be forced to place kids in same-sex couples since it is in accordance to their religious beliefs.