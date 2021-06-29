In the second part of "The Briefing" on Thursday, Albert Mohler of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary debunks claims that attempts to undermine heterosexuality as a social norm.

Mohler's interest was particularly piqued by an article in which the author imagines a day when coming out would no longer be necessary. He said it's really much more extreme than anything that's been put forth in the gender debate because it essentially leads to the eradication of all differences, so "no one would have to come out and identify as anything."

The author quoted S.A. Smythe, an assistant professor at the Department of African-American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, who said, "There's going to be a future where coming out is not relevant because I politically believe that there is going to be a future where gender is irrelevant."

Smythe, who uses "they" as a pronoun, said the reason why they had to "come out" is "because there is an overwhelming norm that is called the patriarchy that is called heterosexuality that is presumed, and I fundamentally believe that that's going to be abolished in our lifetimes."

Mohler believes that heterosexuality will have to be the norm for civilization to survive, since that's how society continues. As for patriarchy, he said that it's defined in a normative society of heterosexual relationships. He also addressed the LGBTQ revolution saying that the + sign at the end would be a very obvious indicator of future multiple romantic partnerships from polygamy to polyamory.

Mohler wants Christians to recognize that what they're being persuaded to accept in reading articles like the one he's commenting on is an imagined future where coming out is no longer necessary because there is "no normative gender identity."

"I think we, as Christians, need to understand two things here," he said. "Number one, this radical proposal is exactly what many people consider to be the utopia that is coming according to their revolutionary visions. That's important to note, but there's something else and that is that embedded in this utopian dream are the seeds of doubt that it's ever going to get there."

He went on to add that he does not believe this will ever really become the norm, regardless of what other people may think. While some have placed the responsibility on society for allegedly adhering to the notion that heterosexuality is the norm, Mohler pointed out that every culture has something that is proclaimed to be "normal" in almost every area of life. However, he said that Christians will always turn to God's revelation in Scripture and in creation to understand the unchangeable truth that even nature would have to be heterosexual by default.

"When you look at the cattle, when you look at the deer, when you look at the fish, well, you get the point. When you look at human beings, unless heteronormativity is indeed the norm, there is going to be a significant fall off on offspring," he said.

Mohler concluded his talk by warning that the worldview reflected in the piece he discussed as wells as Critical Race Theory are becoming more predominant on American schools.