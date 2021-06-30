President Joe Biden met with outgoing Israel President Reuven Rivlin on Monday at the White House but reportedly made an inappropriate comment on the latter's daughter.

The Western Journal said Biden was up to his earned name as "Creepy Uncle Joe" again when he made an "inappropriate" remark on Rivlin's adult daughter, Anat Rivlin. Biden initially welcomed the Israeli president before speaking about his daughter.

"Well, I'm really happy to have President Rivlin here. And I don't want to--it's not technically appropriate, but I--I'm so delighted his daughter is here," Biden said.

"She's in the back right there. And I got to--I got to meet her and talk about our kids and grandkids and all the like," Biden added.

According to The Western Journal, Biden's comments was ignored by Rivlin and the meeting meant for the bilateral briefing between the United States and its ally Israel progressed as it should be. The agenda of the meeting included regional matters, the Hamas aggression, and the nuclear weapons of Iran, among others.

"At any rate, I just want to thank the President for being here and for your dedication to strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel," Biden continued as he moved to the meeting's actual agenda.

The Western Journal highlighted Biden's lack of awareness before the cameras and before an important foreign dignitary that his diplomatic relations has degraded simply because his mind was on Rivlin's daughter.

The good thing is that the meeting ended in a positive note with Rivlin stating he is looking forward to the end of his term, which is already enough for him since he has been in office since 2014. The Western Journal said this might be alluding to Biden's decades stay in government with no indication of him planning to end it.

"Seven years, for Israel, is enough. For the Americans, eight years could be...a little bit longer. But for the Israelis, seven years, it's enough," Rivlin said.

According to The White House, Biden stressed his "ironclad" commitment to Israel along with the United States' "unwavering commitment" to their "self-defense." He also expressed the United States' expectation to "build back a wider block of peace and stability" with Israel.

"My commitment to Israel is," Biden stated, "it's ironclad. It's real."

"And so, this includes we're--you know, we're committed to unwavering commitment to your self-defense. And today we're going to be discussing a broad range of challenges, including Iran. What I can say to you: Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch, as they say," he pointed out.

In addition, The Western Journal also cited several videos on Biden's inappropriate dealings with girls and women that were posted in 2017 by the student movement for freedom organization Turning Point USA Staff Richard Mills.

The videos showed Biden's awkward touching of girls and women after being introduced to him, as well as, unexpected moments of him sniffing their hair and whispering to their ears on seeing them at a later time that day.

Mills pointed out the "visible discomfort" the women felt when Biden inappropriately touched them and the awkwardness it brought to their families who mostly didn't know how to react to him. Mills called the longtime politician as "the open sexual predator."

"In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl--in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious," Mills pointed out.

— RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

"If that wasn't disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her 'see you back home, I hope' after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother," he added.

— RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Mills posted 21 videos that showed Biden doing his creepy thing on women besides photos and news reports that gave account on his inappropriate dealings with them. He also stressed that Biden should never be "in an elected position of power again" because "he'd clearly abuse" it.