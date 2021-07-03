BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) took steps to officially endorse Lifeline Children's Services as its preferred adoption and orphan care ministry at its 48th annual convention in St. Louis, Missouri. The PCA General Assembly passed a resolution Thursday evening in support of Lifeline because of its national presence, global reach, and its unwavering commitment to the sanctity of life and mission to provide positive alternatives to abortion, through adoption.

Specifically, the resolution directs the PCA's outreach arm, the Mission to North America, to explore the advisability of endorsing Lifeline Children's Services as a resource for PCA churches. With offices in 16 states, Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian child welfare agency in America. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration, and pregnancy counseling.

"We are honored to pursue an official partnership with the Presbyterian Church in America denomination," said Herbie Newell, President of Lifeline Children's Services. "The PCA is an incredible network of churches and ministries that are unapologetically rooted in Scripture and its teachings about the sanctity of life and the dignity of orphans and vulnerable children. At Lifeline, we look forward to co-laboring more with PCA churches, and all Bible-believing churches, across America to serve children and mothers and share the Gospel with them."

While Lifeline is not affiliated with any denomination, it was created to support pregnancy counseling and adoption work in 1981 by Briarwood Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, Alabama. Lifeline's headquarters remain in Birmingham. In 2000, Lifeline expanded its ministry to international adoption, starting in China. In 2003, Ukraine was added, and later in 2004 Guatemala. Each year, additional countries have been added and now Lifeline is presently involved in 18 countries.