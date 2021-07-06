Lance Wallnau, in a recent episode of "Firewall with Lance Wallnau" via Real America's Voice, talked with Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty Institute, on the consequences of a "court packing" defined as one party adding judges to the Supreme Court in order to achieve the political outcomes they wanted.

"It's much worse than people understand," says Shackelford. "If you look at what happens in other countries that have done this, when you pack the court, when you do this with the justices, you have now placed the judiciary underneath the political branch and the rule of law is gone."

"In fact, your rights are over, and people might think that's an extreme statement, but you no longer have constitutional rights," he added. "You have whatever rights the majority party wishes for you to keep because they can just add justices or whatever rights they want to take away."

Shackelford stated that Venezuela carried out this action in 2004. By packing Venezuela's Supreme Court, Hugo Chavez succeeded in the abolition of the rule of law across the country, making Venezuela what it is now under Chavez's successor, Nicolás Maduro. He added that this was also attempted in the U.S. in 1937 under former President Franklin Roosevelt, but did not succeed.

Now, Shackelford said President Biden signed an executive order setting up a committee to overhaul the United States judiciary and that he had already filed a bill to add four judges to the Supreme Court.

"We've got to make sure this doesn't happen and so I think if people educate their friends, we can stop it," he said.

Shackelford encourages conservatives to visit Supreme Coup.com in order to assist in the spread of information in raising awareness about the consequences of court-packing.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report from Breitbart, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) spoke out on Sunday's "Fox News Live" against the Democrats' recent effort to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

Moran argues that Americans should be "celebrating an independent court" that makes judgments in accordance with the Constitution rather than seeking to extend its jurisdiction.

In April, Daily Wire reported that President Biden has considered expanding the Supreme Court. The report noted that the appointment of additional Justices was meant to negate the conservative Supreme Court majority established by former President Trump, and that the Democratic party has advocated the idea since the 2020 presidential election campaign started.

The report went on to say that, despite the fact that President Biden granted the commission 180 days to finish its findings, certain Democratic lawmakers are already planning their efforts to change the structure of the United States Supreme Court.

Currently, the U.S. Supreme Court has nine members, and the proposed bill would add four, increasing the total to thirteen. This will result in one party - the Democrats - gaining an "automatic majority" that would railroad their policies and pet projects at the cost of American rights and liberties.

The bill is being pushed by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Subcommittee Chair Hank Johnson, and rookie Representative Mondaire Jones, according to the report. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is said to be the primary sponsor of the bill in the Senate.

A letter to the editor of the Washington Times published on April 14 exposed that "court-packing" was unconstitutional. It explained that the Constitution states that the Congress sets the number of judges in the U.S. Supreme Court, and not the president.

"It is an outrage, a threat to the republic and a blatant example of presidential overreach for Mr. Biden to 'appoint' a commission to prepare a rubber-stamp report for him recommending that the number of judges be expanded," the letter read.