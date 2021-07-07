Renowned expert on China, Gordon Chang, is pushing the United States government to enact a policy that will end communist rule while China is currently "vulnerable."

Chang pointed out that China's reported economy is weaker than what it really is since it is more dependent on the United States, WND reported. He said this weakness then serves as an opportunity for the United States to "defend itself" by coming up with a policy that will end communist rule.

Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," pointed out that President Joe Biden's administration is not grabbing this opportunity and is actually lax about it. He cited what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said about the administration's foreign policy with China that isn't "against" it nor intends to "hold China back." Chang found this ironical considering all the damages China has already caused America.

"The Chinese regime spread a disease that has at last count killed 604,000 Americans; last year it urged the violent overthrow of the American government; it is killing tens of thousands of Americans annually with fentanyl and related opioids; and it steals half a trillion dollars of American intellectual property every 12 months. It has even declared a 'people's war' on America," Chang highlighted in an article he wrote for the Gatestone Institute.

Chang's statement actual echoes the warning given by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Biden Administration in February regarding its formulation of a China policy. Pompeo stressed the need to secure the American economy and emphasize security in creating a policy of dealing with communist China, and that failure to handle the Asian country will be detrimental to the "prosperity" of America and would affect so many things.

WND said Chang is a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, which is an international policy council that is "dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report." The institute holds conferences and publishes books on human rights, democracy, rule of law, and foreign policy, among others, through the funding of private foundations and individuals.

In his article, Chang revealed that a policy ending trade with China would end communist rule, along with its influence in America. His article entitled, "Cut Off the Blood Supply to China's communist Party: End Trade," centered on four areas of interest on what he is pushing for.

The first exposes the actual status of China's economy and, second, how should the United States respond to it.

"The real problem for Beijing is that consumption, the only sustainable part of the Chinese economy, looks far softer than officially reported, something evident from the widely followed China Beige Book survey. Spending will not fully recover until the coronavirus pandemic passes, and that is unlikely to happen soon due to China's barely effective vaccines," Chang said.

Chang cited the report of China's National Bureau of Statistics that showed gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2021 is at 18.3%, lower than the previous year's and showing only a 0.6% increase from the previous quarter. Chang said the data mean that the growth in China's economy is dependent on exports especially since the pandemic has gravely affected the movement of goods out from the ports of Guangdong province.

More than anything, Chang says this reveals how dependent China is with America, who supplies 58% of all the merchandise trade surplus.

"Washington must begin enforcing laws, especially those banning the importation of products made with forced or slave labor," he added, "To defend itself, the United States should declare that its policy is to end the rule of China's communist Party."

Chang explained that the United States government through its Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has already begun in this effort of banning goods from China's forced labor citing the items it seized from the Japanese brand Uniqlo that were suspected to be produced in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The CBP has already seized 1,255 shipments in October 2020, a triple increase from the 324 cargoes captured the same time in 2019, Chang said. However, he said this effort needs to be taken in the level of Biden's Administration for support through a national policy.

"That is a great start, but so far CBP has just scratched the surface. Japan's Uniqlo is not the only brand that has been implicated. Nike and Apple have, through subcontractors, apparently used such labor. Enforcement has been hampered by, among other things, lack of personnel and a failure of political will," Chang disclosed.