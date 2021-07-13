Former President Donald Trump told the excited Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 crowd gathered in Dallas, Texas last Sunday that "we are not backing down" from the fight to take back America

Trump stressed in his speech the several areas he will not back down on in the fight to take America back and make it great again: illegal migration, drug trade, the leftist agenda, the cancel culture, and the abuses of Big Tech companies.

Life News reported that Trump was cheered by the crowd for "four more years" and received a standing ovation when he spoke his famous "Make America Great Again" line at the beginning of his speech.

"With the help of everyone here today, we will defeat the radical left, the socialists, Marxists, and the critical race theorists. Whoever thought would be even using that term. We will secure our borders. We will stop left wing cancel culture. We will restore free speech and fair elections, and we will make America great again. It's very simple. Very simple," Trump said.

"You never stopped fighting for me, and I will never, ever stop fighting for you. Promise," he added before thanking the organizers of CPAC.

According to the transcript, Trump spoke about his administration's efforts to stop "asylum fraud," illegal migration, the drug trade that passes through the border, and the strategies he put in place for border control.

Trump pointed out how President Joe Biden is failing on this aspect of governance that has a big impact on national security and safety. He highlighted Biden's "pro-danger border policies" that has not only "brought the country to the brink of ruin" but also have "failed the American people."

Trump also spoke of his landmark lawsuit against Big Tech and how the said companies censored him during the elections and even recently. Trump said YouTube removed the video on the press conference announcement on the said lawsuit and has even suspended his account for a week after it. Trump finds these as really "strange."

"We are taking Mark Zookerbucks, Jack Dorsey, and the other Silicon Valley billionaires to federal court, and we will keep on fighting until we have stopped this assault on our liberties and until we have restored the sacred right to freedom of speech for every single American," he stressed.

Trump disclosed that Big Tech companies "work together to throttle news, ideas, and your free speech rights" but they can never "silence" conservatives who are actually the "majority."

During his introduction, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp said that in line with the lawsuit "Google who owns YouTube" has banned them from posting anything on the CPAC in their platform.

Schlapp stressed that won't stop them at all like nothing stopped Trump in the past. He called Trump "special" because he can not be stopped despite being canceled several times in the past and tried for impeachment twice, among other things

Trump did recall these experiences of his during his speech including the "Ukraine hoax." He also urged the need for "every conservative" to decide to "save the country," especially with "what' happened" to it in just a few months since Biden took seat in office.

"Everyone here today and every conservative all across our land needs to decide right now that together we will save this country. We must decide that we will not stop. We will not rest until our American heritage of freedom, liberty, and justice is once again safe and once again secure," he said.

"We owe our country nothing less than that. Our glorious American inheritance was passed down to us by generations of American patriots who gave everything they had," he added. "Their sweat, their blood, and even their way of lives to build America into the greatest nation in the history of the world, and we are not going to let it be taken away from us by a small group of radical left Marxist maniacs. We're not going to let it happen."

Trump spoke on the last day of the three-day CPAC before the announcement of the conference's Texas Straw Poll Results. Trump actually posted in his website the next day that he got "98% approval rating at CPAC," which according to him is his "highest ever" and a "new record."

Political analysts say Trump remains to be "the most popular in the Republican base."