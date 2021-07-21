It only took one joint statement from the United States and Japan for China to throw threats about World War III this week.

Following Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide's visit to the White House in April, he and President Joe Biden issued a joint statement entitled "US-Japan Global Partnership for a New Era." In the statement, the two countries pledged "a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific based on our commitment to universal values and common principles, and the promotion of inclusive economic prosperity."

The statement came about from the rising tensions in the the disputed Senkaku Islands, which Japan claims to be theirs, but which China is calling their own (the islands are known in China as the Diaoyu Islands).

According to RT, it was the first time in over 50 years that the American and Japanese leaders mentioned Taiwan in their talks, as the statement also decried "China's unlawful maritime claims and activities in the South China Sea" and that the U.S. and Japan "underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues."

This statement did not sit well with the Chinese Communist Party, whose leaders opposed the joint statement between the United States and Japan. Reuters reported that according to China's embassy in the U.S., "Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs and should not be interfered with" and that the exchange between the Japanese and American leaders had "gone beyond the scope of normal bilateral relations, harming third party interests and threatening peace and stability in the region."

Furthermore, a video recently circulated online in Chinese Communist Party channels, threatening to unleash a "continuous" nuclear war until their enemies have fallen. According to WND, the statement said, "When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane and one ship, we will not only return reciprocal fire but also start a full-scale war against Japan."

"We will use nuclear bombs continuously until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time," the female narrator of the video said. She added that China's goal was to challenge Japan's ability to engage in World War III, which the Chinese believe they could not do. Instead, the Chinese warned the Japanese to think twice about "[daring] to rashly send troops to the Taiwan Strait."

#CCP Vows to Nuke #Japan if Japan defends #Taiwan. As Japan is the only country that has been nuked, so nuking Japan "will get twice the result with half the effort."

中共軍事頻道威脅對日本實施連續核打擊，直到日本第二次無條件投降。 pic.twitter.com/dp45R2LXtD — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 13, 2021

The Gateway Pundit reported that the video narrator also acknowledged that while China promised not to engage in nuclear wars back in 1964, she said "the international situation has changed dramatically" and that China was experiencing a "major change not seen in a century," as the video ominously showed nuclear warheads being launched.

The emboldened Chinese also declared that Japan is now an "exemption to our commitment not to use or be the first to use nuclear weapons in the world." The communist state previously committed to refrain from using nuclear weapons on "non-nuclear" nations such as Japan.

Critics believe that China has grown braver in the face of the Biden administration's leadership because of its ties to several Chinese entities.