Big Tech Twitter is at it again as it suspends the election audit accounts of various states while the Democrats start partisan hearings on the January 6 United States Capitol riot.

Breitbart reported that Twitter has suspended the election audit account of the states of "Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the same day that that Congress begins partisan Democrat-led select committee hearings on the events of January 6th."

The media outlet revealed they have contacted the Big Tech company for a public explanation on the suspension of the said accounts but have not received any word on it yet.

As per Breitbart, the suspension coincidentally came after the Wisconsin Assembly Elections Committee Republican Head announced a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of the 2020 presidential elections ballots and after Representative Anthony Sabatini called for an election audit of the largest counties of Florida. Allegedly, Sabatini cited the "all-time low" of American voter confidence on the elections as the reason for pushing for the audit.

In a separate report, Breitbart stressed that Sabatini demanded in a press release the audit to regain voter confidence on elections in various states across America. Sabatini pointed out that the matter is a "non-partisan issue" because there is a need to "start showing some transparency about the election 2020 election" through "random" audits that each state should have "to figure out if there were discrepancies."

"A full forensic audit of the five counties must be done immediately. Florida voters' confidence in our elections is at an all-time low. Disturbing revelations in Arizona, Georgia, and other states make clear that the Secretary of State needs to do more than attempt to secure future elections," Sabatini said.

The Associated Press reported that the said "comprehensive" examination of the Wisconsin ballots will coincide with the ongoing nonpartisan audit bureau review of the same ballots. The news outlet added that pressures from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans has pushed the state's Assembly Elections Committee Republican head to conduct a broader investigation on the ballots.

Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers actually announced on Tuesday the suspension of the state's election audit Twitter account and also expressed fears that she will be targeted next by the said platform.

"Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account. Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next," Rogers revealed.

BREAKING: Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account.



Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next.https://t.co/thUZA6fK63https://t.co/VWNmppA4nS pic.twitter.com/DA6IcyRONG — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021

These fears seem to stem from the senators active involvement in the audit. Last week, Rogers revealed in an interview with The Gateway Pundit that the Arizona audit results already justify decertification of the 2020 presidential results. Rogers also threatened Biden's Attorney General with imprisonment for meddling with the state's audit.

"We have to finish the audit, we have to hold the Maricopa County supervisors accountable to include possibly sending them to jail. There is already enough information to justify this," Rogers said in the interview.

Rogers also said in Twitter that something must be done to stop the Big Tech from their tyranny while revealing that the audit accounts were suspended because the left fears all the states will have to be audited based on the results of the current audits.

"The people reject the tech overlords and the crooks in Washington DC. We need states to step up and defend their citizens from these tyrannical clowns," Rogers stressed.

"They are scared that we will #AuditAll50States," she added.