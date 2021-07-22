Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers says the results of the state's election audit justifies decertification of election results, a report says.

One America News Network reported that Rogers expressed plans of fighting for the decertification of votes for President Joe Biden based on the results of the Arizona forensic audit. Rogers said that she "will be fighting, fighting, fighting" for it "is absolutely imperative" to do so.

Rogers stressed that there is enough evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County to initiate efforts to decertify the 2020 presidential election results. Rogers gave the said statements during an interview with The Gateway Pundit.

OANN highlighted that Rogers was pertaining to the massive discrepancies found during the audit, including 74,000 mail-in ballots that were on record but appeared to have never been sent.

"We have to finish the audit, we have to hold the Maricopa County supervisors accountable to include possibly sending them to jail. There is already enough information to justify this," Rogers said.

Rogers also warned that the election fraud shown in the audit would bring a "constitutional crisis" and that decertifying the elections would bring back election integrity to the country. She said decertifying the results of the 2020 elections could be done through state legislature and "with a joint resolution but would need a Senate majority vote." She pointed out that "Senate President Karen Fann will follow through on enforcement."

Last month, Rogers threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland with imprisonment after the latter planned to meddle with the election audit in Arizona.

Garland announced that he will be implementing a new regulation on states, especially those where election audits are being conducted, for election integrity.

"You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison. Maybe you should focus on stopping terrorism. The Justice Department is one of the most corrupt institutions in the USA. The free state of Arizona will not tolerate this federal meddling," Rogers said.

At that time Arizona was almost done with the Maricopa County audit of 2.1 million ballots, revealing a lot of discrepancies. One involved the County's election officials deleting the entire database of the voting machines before turning them over for the audit. Part of those deleted included the 2020 Elections "Results Tally and Reporting." In particular, the "main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software" was deleted.

Prior to the discovery of the database being deleted was that the County officials were unable to provide passwords to give auditors access to the routers used during the November elections. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann wrote Maricopa County Election Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellars for an explanation on the said deletion.

"This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed," Fann said in the letter.

Prior to meddling in the state's audit last month, the Department of Justice early on pointed out that the audit may not be compliant with federal laws. Attorney General Pamela Karlan of the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division wrote a letter that said the recount may be violating federal laws.

The audit, which is commissioned by Republicans, is said to be in violation because the election materials are not in custody of the election officials in the process and as required by law.

The said materials, such as the voting systems and ballots, have been in the custody of the cybersecurity company conducting the audit. Although the materials were turned over to the third party in accordance with a subpoena of the local judge for the conduct of the audit.

In addition to the Arizona audit, Rogers also raised the need to decertify the election results in Fulton County.