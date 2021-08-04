Dr. Leana Wen, who served as the president of he Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund for eight months in 2018 to 2019 is speaking out on how the abortion giant wanted to use her miscarriage to create a narrative of their own.

Wen recently released a book titled "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health," in which she detailed how America's largest abortion provider urged her to cite her miscarriage as the reason why she left the company.

Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore health commissioner, had a miscarriage in 2019 and described it in her book as "devastating in a way that I couldn't have anticipated." On top of the trauma of losing her unborn child, the abortion giant she led at the time was urging her to use the loss to explain her leaving the company in the same year. Insider reported that as per Wen, "This was offensive and hurtful on so many levels."

Wen added that she confided in a Planned Parenthood colleague about her miscarriage, but that person told others in the company without her consent. Once she got word that Planned Parenthood tried to take advantage of her miscarriage, she took to the Washington Post for an op-ed "so as not to have this deeply personal experience stolen from me."

"I could not fathom the additional trauma if this news were made public by others who wished to use it for their own purposes," Wen admitted. This violation of trust by Planned Parenthood as an organization and as a group of employees has urged Wen to fight harder for women's healthcare. Planned Parenthood on the other hand decried her op-ed, saying it stigmatized abortion.

Wen was later voted out by Planned Parenthood's board, a fact that she only learned through a New York Times news alert on her phone. The Christian Post reported that during Wen's time with the abortion giant, she tried to "depoliticize" Planned Parenthood and transform it from a "progressive political entity" into a "mainstream health care organization," something that was faced with fierce opposition.

Wen said that she and the team of experts in public health and health policy that she brought in "faced daily internal opposition from those who saw my goals as mission creep." In her farewell message to Planned Parenthood, she cited "philosophical differences over the best way to protect reproductive health."

Live Action, a pro-life activist organization led by staunch pro-lifer Lila Rose, criticized Planned Parenthood for taking advantage of its ex-president's miscarriage.

Writing for the organization, mom Cassy Fiano-Chesser wrote that the abortion giant wants "wants Americans to believe it is a health care organization" but faltered when an actual medical doctor came on board to lead. The organization then replaced Wan with Alexis McGill Johnson, a social justice advocate.

"Fiano-Chesser wrote. "Rather than admit its true goal of expanding abortion and its motivation behind firing Wen (she wasn't pro-abortion enough), Planned Parenthood tried to use her tragic miscarriage to hide the truth and silence her," Fiano-Chesser wrote.