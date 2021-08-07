Mark Dice, a YouTuber who describes himself as someone who "[enjoys] laughing at liberal lunatics, mocking celebrity scum, and exposing the Liberal Media Industrial Complex" and "mocking the mainstream media and exposing the liberal agenda" has taken to the streets to ask people if they would sign a petition calling for the imprisonment of so-called anti-vaxxers and those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID.

Described by The Gateway Pundit as a "heavily censored YouTube creator," Dice has more than 1.69 million followers on the platform upon which he hopes to "defend the Constitution" and "Make America Great Again!" On Twitter, he has over 580,000 followers. In a video posted on August 2, Dice took to the streets in California telling people that Governor Gavin Newsom already mandated the COVID vaccines for healthcare workers. He pretended to gather signatures for a campaign to put those opposed to the vaccine in jail.

Dice's social experiments reveal that some Americans are so opposed to those who refuse the vaccines that they want to put them in jail. He told one middle aged woman, "So we're gonna start having them arrested if they refuse [the vaccine]," to which the woman replied, "I agree" as she signed the fake petition.

"The governor mandated it for all health workers today and we're gonna mandate it for everybody or consider jail and think about what they've done," Dice told a small group of people. A woman in the group said as she signed the fake petition, "Yeah, the delta variant is on them."

The Biden administration continues to vilify unvaccinated individuals, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying in July that the new COVID outbreak in the U.S. is "a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Voice Of America reported. President Joe Biden almost immediately echoed her statement, saying, "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."

Vaccine hesitancy remains at high levels in the U.S. despite some conservative media personalities backtracking and suddenly asking their viewers and followers to get the vaccine when they can. According to the Washington Post, a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey released on Wednesday showed that up to 53% of unvaccinated adults believed that getting the COVID vaccine offers a "bigger risk to their health than getting infected with the coronavirus."

The recent poll also showed that a majority of unvaccinated adults, making up 57%, believed that the mainstream media had "generally exaggerated" the seriousness of the COVID pandemic versus 17% who believed the same in the vaccinated group.

Unvaccinated folks were also much less worried about the threat of the delta variant of COVID. They also had less confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, a point highlighted by Dice in his fake campaign to send the unvaccinated to jail.

Another recent poll reveals that contrary to what the mainstream media says, evangelicals aren't the ones who are most likely to refuse the jab. The poll, entitled "The Young And Secular Are Least Vaccinated, Not Evangelicals," reveals that "Those without any religious affiliation were the least likely to have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine."

Not all of those Dice approached, however, wanted to send unvaccinated people to jail. In fact, one old man cried out, "That's facism, man!" while a younger man said, "You wanna arrest people for not getting a vaccine? You're a scumbag, dude!"

Watch Dice's investigation: