Former Vice President Mike Pence adds on the list of leaders reported to condemn President Joe Biden for his decision on pulling the United States' military forces in Afghanistan, pointing out it broke former President Donald Trump's deal with the Taliban that could have prevented the crisis there.

The Christian Headlines said Pence blamed Biden for breaking the February 2020 deal Trump made with the Taliban. The Christian Headlines highlighted Pence calling Biden's decision as a "humiliation."

As reported last November, the Taliban warned that war will continue with America if Biden will break Trump's peace deal with them. The said peace deal was made specifically with Trump himself--being the one who initiated the peace talks--and not with the Office of the President of the United States. The warning was given by Taliban Spokesperson Mohammad Naeem Wardak after Trump questionably lost the 2020 Presidential Elections.

The peace talk was reported to have been successful as evidenced by fewer attacks on the Afghanistan military by the Taliban. The peace talk also was made so that the U.S. mlitary deployed in Afghanistan for peace-keeping could come home safely on top of a period of peace with the Taliban.

In the op-ed at Wall Street Journal, Pence pointed out that what Biden proclaimed last July of the "Taliban overrunning and owning" Afghanistan as being "highly unlikely" has now "become a horrifying reality.

Pence put a spotlight on "Biden's reckless retreat" that has led American diplomats "to beg our enemies" not to storm the U.S. Embassy in Kabul amidst "scores of American military" equipment seized by the Taliban and hundreds of civilians in panic in an "attempt to escape the chaos" there.

"The Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence said.

"It has embarrassed America on the world stage, caused allies to doubt our dependability, and emboldened enemies to test our resolve," he stressed. "Worst of all, it has dishonored the memory of the heroic Americans who helped bring terrorists to justice after 9/11, and all who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years."

Meanwhile, Pence highlighted parts of his op-ed in Twitter, giving particular attention to the "weaknesses of Biden" that actually "arouse evil," pertaining to the outcome of many people being killed by the Taliban since it overtook Afghanistan. He said this is a "dark hour" in American history since Biden's "withdrawal is a disgrace" to the American military.

"Weaknesses arouses evil--and the magnitude of evil now rising in Afghanistan speaks volume about the weaknesses of Mr. Biden," Pence tweeted on Thursday.

"The American people are ready to bring our troops home. But the manner in which Mr. Biden executed this withdrawal is a disgrace, unworthy of the courageous American service men and women whose blood still stains the soil of Afghanistan," he said.

The Taliban was reported on Wednesday to have started killing all those who had Bibles installed in their phones after Christians expressed fear for their lives and the underground church have urged for prayers on the persecution. More Christian leaders have joined in the plea for prayers by Thursday in the face of the growing danger on their lives from the Taliban.

Biden, in a statement on Monday, said that the United States primary goal of holding forces in Afghanistan--to avoid the resurgence of another attack from Al Queda who caused the 911--has been accomplished a decade ago.

Biden stressed that it was time to let go of Afghanistan to save on military expenses and effort and refocus it where it is more needed in this time in history. He revealed his experience in Afghanistan has affirmed that it is not America's goal to help the country in nation building, despite much have been provided them already.

In announcing the pullout of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan, Biden assured that the United States will continue to "support the Afghan people," "to push for regional diplomacy and engagement," and "to speak out for the basic rights of the Afghan people."

Biden stressed his decision is "the right one" for America - despite the billions of dollars-worth of U.S. armaments seized by the Taliban following his administration's decision to leave abruptly.

"Because it's the right one--it's the right decision for our people. The right one for our brave service members who have risked their lives serving our nation. And it's the right one for America," Biden announced.