JD Vance Says Abortion Debate Is a Choice Between God and Paganism at March for Life

Vice President JD Vance, attending as the keynote speaker, waves to participants at the 53rd annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook/ JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance framed the abortion debate as a moral crossroads between faith and paganism during remarks at the 53rd annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

Addressing thousands of pro-life supporters gathered at the National Mall on Friday, Vance highlighted actions taken by the Trump administration that he said aligned with the movement’s goals, including granting pardons to imprisoned pro-life activists and halting federally funded research involving aborted fetal tissue.

He also pointed to broader policy priorities, including expanding the child tax credit, lowering housing costs, and establishing government-backed savings accounts for children, which would include a $1,000 deposit for babies born between New Year’s Eve 2024 and New Year’s Day 2029.

During his speech, Vance referenced an academic study he had recently reviewed that described archaeological findings of infant remains near ancient brothels.

“This is shocking to us because we grew up in a Christian culture and were formed by religious values. Even those of us who aren’t particularly faithful, it’s a shocking thing to hear,” said Vance.

“But we have to remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine. From the skeletons in brothels, to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are.”

Vance said Judeo-Christian teachings helped shape a different understanding of human dignity, citing Psalm 139’s declaration that people are “fearfully and wonderfully made” by God.

He emphasized that the March for Life represents more than a single policy dispute, describing it as a fundamental civilizational choice.

He added that the March for Life is not just “about a political issue,” but rather, “whether we will remain a civilization under God or whether we ultimately return to the paganism that dominated the past.”

The vice president criticized cultural messages he said discourage family life, particularly among younger generations. “The far left in this country tells our young people that marriage and children are obstacles, that it's irresponsible, even immoral, because of climate change or some other reason,” he said. “They tell us that life itself is a burden.”

Vance said the pro-life movement rejects that narrative, emphasizing the value of children and family. “But we here at this march, we know it’s a lie. We know that life is a gift. We know that babies are precious, because we know them and we love them and we see the way that they can transform our families.”

He described family life as central to both personal fulfillment and the broader social order. Vance said that family life was not just “the source of a great joy,” but was “part of God’s design for men and women, a design that extends outward from the family to our neighborhoods, to our communities and to the United States of America itself.”

In closing, Vance encouraged Americans to seek meaning through commitment to family and life rather than career ambition alone. “To our fellow Americans, we say you’re never going to find great meaning in a cubicle or in front of a computer screen,” he said. “But you will find great meaning if you dedicate yourself to the creation and sustenance of human life.”

Organizers of the March for Life confirmed last week that Vance would again headline the event, marking his second appearance since becoming vice president.

This year’s rally adopted the theme “Life is a Gift,” and featured remarks from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, alongside several other members of Congress who joined the annual demonstration.