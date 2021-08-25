A private group from Washington D.C. blasted President Joe Biden's Administration for impeding their efforts to rescue Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

The Daily Caller reported that Robert Stryk, a renowned lobbyist often affiliated to former President Donald Trump and owner of Sonoran Policy Group, revealed that the Biden Administration is not supporting his team's effort to charter flights out of Afghanistan.

Stryk described Biden as an "impediment" to the "privately chartered flights" he is arranging to aid vulnerable Afghans and Americans get out of the said country. Stryk explained that he has not heard from the Biden Administration despite continuously reaching out to them for "dozen and dozen" of times. Stryk initially reached out on August 14 and was acknowledged of his request but has not heard from them since.

"What I am witnessing everyday is the very best and the very worst of America. I have seen the humanity of private citizens who are contacting me and pledging their time, monies, and in some cases their lives to bring our citizens and these Afghan patriots out of harm's way, while at the time personally experiencing the Biden administration's abject failure to protect its citizens and those Afghans that fought and worked alongside of us," Stryk told the Daily Caller.

"It's morally reprehensible. It's been the U.S. private sector who has stepped in to save the blood and treasure the Biden administration is leaving behind," he added.

Stryk also revealed that their private flights are partially funded, meaning passengers will be charged an equivalent or less than commercial airline flight cost. He said they also took the initiative of tracking passport and passenger visa information through the aid of Regulus Global who created the database. Regulus Global is said to be specialized in national security, humanitarian, and medical missions.

"We're not waiting for the Biden administration to do that, we're doing it ourselves," Stryk pointed out.

Faithwire, on the other hand, reported that former U.S. Navy SEAL Scott Taylor is working with Stryk on the project. Scott announced the undertaking on Twitter last Friday.

"It's all hands deck. We are trying to help as many people as possible, including helping DOD/State identify American citizens to get them out and helping those Afghans who stood with us," Taylor said.

Taylor, who was a former U.S. Representive for Virginia in 2017-2019, actually retweeted New York Times' Kenneth Vogel on the matter. In his post, Vogel announced that Taylor and Stryk are "among those arranging private flights out of Kabul" and are working with Regulus Global by "charging roughly as much per seat at what airlines charged before the US withdrew."

In addition, Taylor reiterated Stryk's frustrations with the Biden Administration and said he "can't get ahold of anybody" from them regarding their concern. Taylor said he understands that the government wants to "control" the situation but they are an impediment to those who are in Afghanistan facing desperation and death.

"I understand that our country may be trying to control everything or maintain it, but in doing so, they're impeding things. And people are desperate and people are gonna die. People will die the longer this goes out, it's just gonna happen," Taylor raised to the Daily Caller.

Meanwhile, The Blaze said Taylor has disclosed that he has received thousands of requests from people in Afghanistan asking to be evacuated. He also received a large number of requests from private donors willing to help in the evacuation. He shared he is "very proud of" the response of these people since they "want to do anything."

Besides Stryk and Taylor, the Israeli organization The Shai Fund is also organizing private charter flights for the evacuation program of the United States. The Shai Fund is able to provide the flights together with an international coalition.

Christian commentator Glenn Beck has also raised upwards of $28 million dollars to fund the rescue and evacuation of Christians trapped in Afghanistan via his organization The Nazarene Fund.