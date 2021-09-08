The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its narrative about the COVID vaccine, with the department's director reportedly saying that there is an "increased risk of severe disease amongst those vaccinated early" in her statement about the dwindling vaccine efficacy and against the Delta variant.

According to BizPac Review, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that although the vaccine is effective at preventing hospitalizations, the CDC is "seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the delta variant."

She highlighted foreign colleagues' studies, notably Israel, that "suggest increased risk of severe disease amongst those vaccinated early."

Her statements were taken from WH.gov during a press briefing on August 18.

Nevertheless, she still insisted that "our vaccines continue to offer the best protection against severe Covid illness" and that "the single best action you can take to protect yourself and others is to simply get vaccinated in the first place."

In a comprehensive article published on NOQReport, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted that it only took a month for the "official COVID-19 vaccine narrative" to shift from "if you're vaccinated, you're not going to get COVID," (Delta variant included), to "people who got vaccinated early are at increased risk for severe COVID disease."

"From the get-go, I and many other medical experts have warned of the possibility of these shots causing antibody dependent enhancement (ADE), a situation in which the shot actually facilitates a cascade of disease complications rather than protects against it," Dr. Mercola explained. "As a result, you may suffer more severe illness when encountering the wild virus than had you not been 'vaccinated.'"

Mercola went on to elaborate that those who received the early shots would have had their bodies generate just one kind of antibody against a particular spike protein. When the spike protein or other viral components begin to change, protection is drastically reduced. Furthermore, since it is "leaky" and merely offers poor immune protection, the vaccine promotes the actual development of C-19 variants.

He reiterated that natural immunity is much better, citing an Israeli research that showed vaccine offers 'far less' protection than prior COVID infection.

That's because when a person recovers from the virus, the body produces antibodies against any or all of the five virus proteins, as well as memory T cells that persist long after antibody levels decline, Mercola said. Unless one has a compromised immune system, this provides a much superior protection that is likely to last a lifetime.

While the CDC is half-admitting the virus' propensity to mutate, with the delta strain reportedly becoming resistant to vaccines as well as the said vaccine-resistant "Mu" already out in public, they continue to market the shots as safe and effective.

With the heightened pressure for more citizens to get the jab or else suffer losing some privileges, Mercola wrote:

"Considering the speed at which SARS-CoV-2 is mutating, you can be assured there'll be a fourth shot, and a fifth and, well, you get the idea. Vaccine passports and COVID jab requirements will simply lead to a situation where you have to keep getting additional shots or lose all your privileges."