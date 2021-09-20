As of last week, the U.S. has inoculated 54.6% of its eligible population, causing a plateau of its vaccination rate. In response to the slow down, the Biden administration rolled out new vaccine mandates in the hopes of getting more people inoculated. But the unvaccinated won't budge.

In fact, more health and medical professionals are coming to the defense of the unvaccinated and those who continue to refuse the COVID jab. This includes Christian Perronne, former European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunization at the World Health Organization.

The ex-vice president of the WHO European Advisory Group recently sat down with the UK Column to talk about how the unvaxxed are "not dangerous" and that alternative treatments such as ivermectin is actually "proven" effective against COVID.

Perronne's experience include serving as the head of the University of Versailles-St Quentin's Infectious and Tropical Diseases Department and the Medical Department Head at Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garches, France. He was removed from his job after he decried the COVID policy, calling it "completely stupid," The Gateway Pundit reported.

According to the report, Perrone is "one of France's most highly rated experts in infectious diseases and long-time vaccine policy chief" and yet is being censored and criticized despite his years of experience working in the filed of viral diseases and vaccines. He is also a Fellow of France's biomedical research center, the Institut Pasteur.

Because of his differing stance on COVID and COVID treatments, particularly vaccines, his professional career was attacked and his opinions were censored. He was one of many other science and health professionals who dared to question the efficacy of COVID vaccines and became a victim of censorship.

Perronne argued that vaccinated people can still get infected with and transmit the new variants of COVID, which is why they "should be put in quarantine and should be isolated from society." However, he believes that unvaccinated people are actually safe to roam around the community.

"Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous to others," Perronne posited. "It's proven in Israel now, where I'm in contact with many physicians in Israel. They're having big problems now; severe cases in hospitals are among vaccinated people. And in the UK also, you had a larger vaccination program and also there are problems."

Perronne also highlighted the success rate of ivermectin in treating COVID patients. He said, "For ivermectin, there were randomized studies, and now it's been proven. In the Indian states where they widely used ivermectin, the success was huge, and in the states of India where they didn't use ivermectin but they were inoculating with this so-called 'vaccine,' it was a catastrophe."

"To think that ivermectin is toxic is completely stupid: hundreds of millions, maybe billions of people in the world have taken ivermectin for diseases, for filariasis and so on," Perronne added. "So it's a very well-known product. No, it works; it's completely proven."

CNN blatantly declared yesterday that "the unvaccinated remain the biggest obstacle to curbing the pandemic" in one of its most propagandist headlines to date. It continues to place blame on the "unvaccinated people" who are "filling up hospitals and dying from the persistent virus," which Perronne said is simply untrue.

Watch Professor Perronne talk about COVID-19 vaccines below: