The United States Food and Drug Administration contradicted reports on currently purchasing aborted baby parts and raised that they have ceased to do so since 2018 when former President Donald Trump canceled their contracts for it.

According to Life News, the Food and Drug Administration denied allegations that they recently bought aborted baby parts for "humanized mice" experiments. The FDA assured through a released statement last Friday sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation that they have stopped engaging in such contracts for three years now.

Christianity Daily reported last week that Judicial Watch released FDA documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act on its purchase from the California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources of "human fetal heads, organs, and tissue" for its "humanized mice" project. The project uses the aborted parts, which were collected from health care facilities and hospitals, "to humanize the immune system of mice."

"Since 2018, the FDA has not entered into any contracts for the purchase of human fetal tissue. Prior research involving human fetal tissue accounted for a very small fraction of the FDA's total research," the FDA said in the statement.

The FDA also explained that such purchases were "critical to understanding the safety of drugs and vaccines and in which it couldn't be feasibly achieved through another means." Fetal tissue, as per the Daily Caller, has been used by the medical profession to arrive at treatments and cures for various ailments including spinal cord injury, eye disease, and Alzheimer's despite the practice being tagged as unethical since fetal tissue comes from babies who were aborted.

The University of California's Academic Senate Faculty argued in 2019 against the Trump Administration's restrictions on fetal tissue research, pointing out that it is a hindrance to biomedical research. The university called the federal restrictions as "political attacks on science and academic freedom that threaten not only UC researchers but also the nation's prosperity, health, and scientific leadership."

Data from Congressional scrutiny on the issue show that the Department of Health and Human Services project on "human fetal tissue research from elective abortions" have ceased since June 5, 2019 following the review ordered by Trump a year earlier. Part of the said HHS project was a contract worth $15,900 with Advanced Bioscience Resources to acquire a "single aborted fetus" for $60 from abortion clinics.

ABR was said to resell it at $325 per body part to the HHS, even going as high as $515 per aborted baby head during former President Barack Obama's Administration. Trump's order also led to a banning of using fetal tissue for research in July 2019.

However, the ban was reversed in April by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who made the announcement in Congress that the National Institute of Health will be allowed to undertake contracts for fetal research and even provide grants for it but did not provide specifics on the new policy.

"We believe that we have to do the research it takes to make sure that we are incorporating innovation and getting all of those types of treatments and therapies out there to the American people," Becerra announced.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview also last Friday that the documents they obtained from FDA through the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit they filed was "most troubling."

"I've been doing this for 23 years. These documents we've gotten from the FDA and our other lawsuit...they are the worst things I've ever seen. The most troubling documents I've ever seen," Fitton said.

Fitton also reacted to the DFA justifying their reason of purchasing fetal parts. He raised that the "Frankenstein experiments" would not be supported by most Americans and urged the need for an investigation on it.

"There are few Americans who would support chopping up the remains of unborn human beings for scientific research, using their organs, selling their heads for whatever Frankenstein experiments, the FDA and their researchers want to cook up. It's barbarism. There should be a criminal investigation to figure out whether the laws against profiteering for fetal organ trafficking were violated as a court suggested they may have been," Fitton stressed.