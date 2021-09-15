Documents reportedly reveal that the United States Food and Drug Administration bought unborn baby heads and other body parts for a "humanized mice" project.

NOQ Report cited the 198 pages obtained by Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act from the FDA. The documents obtained showed that U.S. government bought the "human fetal heads, organs, and tissue" from Advanced Bioscience Resources, a California-based non-profit that collects "tissue from hospitals and health care facilities."

A "humanized mice" project is one wherein of fetal parts are used "to humanize the immune system of mice."

Advanced Bioscience Resources, under the flagship of the FDA, had previously undergone Congressional scrutiny in line with the "human fetal tissue research from elective abortions" project of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, which was discontinued on June 5, 2019.

This involved a contract of $15,900 that former President Donald Trump ordered in 2018 to be reviewed. The Congressional inquiry found that ABR acquired "single aborted fetus" from abortion clinics for $60 each and then resold it to researchers for $325 per body part. LifeNews noted that documents also showed that the FDA, during the Obama presidency, purchased aborted baby heads for $515 each.

Judicial Watch, an organization that positions itself as a "non-partisan educational foundation," was able to obtain the documents following the lawsuit it filed on March 27, 2019 against the FDA at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit, entitled "Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department Health and Human Services," sought copies of "all contracts and related documentation on disbursement of funds, procedural documents and communications between FDA and ABR for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research."

The District Court ordered the release of the said documents after the "FDA's redaction of certain information from its records" was opposed successfully by Judicial Watch.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Judicial Watch announced that the new FDA records it obtained includes contracts and communications with Advanced Bioscience Resources dated April 1, 2013 to September 24, 2018. The communications mostly took place between ABR Procurement Manager Perrin Larton and FDA Research Veterinary Medical Officer Dr. Kristina Howard. The communication and contracts

Judicial Watch said the court found it worthwhile to question the FDA transactions with ABR considering there is a law against the sale of fetal organs. Despite such a law in existence, Judicial Watch highlighted that the FDA was aware that the said fetal parts were purchased and even provided specifications for it to be "fresh."

"The court also found 'there is reason to question' whether the transactions violate federal law barring the sale of fetal organs. Documents previously uncovered in this lawsuit show that the federal government demanded the purchased fetal organs be 'fresh and never frozen'," Judicial Watch highlighted.

"The records include an FDA generated contract with ABR, based on a 'requisition' it issued on July 27, 2012, for $12,000 worth of 'tissue procurement for humanized mice,' indicates the requisition was for a 'non-competitive award.' Although the initial award was for $12,000, the total estimated amount of funds allocated for the requisition was $60,000," they added.

Judicial Watch quoted FDA stating in its report that ABR is the only company in the United States able to supply their demand for "tissues suitable for HM research" and capable of "fulfilling the need."